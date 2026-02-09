EJ Obiena secures bronze in Germany

Two-time Olympian Ernest John “EJ” Obiena cleared 5.70 meters to claim bronze at the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe in Germany on Sunday, finishing behind Norway’s Sondre Mogens Guttormsen, who soared to 5.84 meters, and American Cole Walsh, who reached 5.78 meters.

The podium finish comes a day after Obiena dominated the Asian Indoor Championships in China, completing an “Asian slam” with gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. The victory marked the final missing Asian indoor title in his collection.

In a heartfelt Facebook post following the Asian Indoor triumph, Obiena reflected on the challenges he overcame, from logistical setbacks with his poles to returning to the competition arena for only his second time in a decade.

Referencing a famous quote from Theodore Roosevelt, he emphasized that true credit belongs to those who put themselves in the arena, striving and risking failure, rather than to critics who watch from the sidelines: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming…”

Obiena added, “I have always loved this famous quote from Teddy Roosevelt. It all starts with putting yourself out there. Not the critics (especially on social media!) who spout opinions without ever being in the arena.”

Obiena expressed admiration for fellow athletes who take risks and give their all for their sport, noting that this commitment is what truly honors the nation.

“Kudos to everyone who puts themselves out there — every single one of our national athletes who proudly dons the colors of the Philippines and strives to bring honor to our nation.”

He also underscored what made the Asian Indoor gold particularly meaningful:

“This was my second time to enter the arena of this competition. For multiple reasons, including being unable to get my poles to the host city, this was my first real chance in this arena after a decade. Secondly, this was the final remaining Asian Championship Gold that I haven’t got. I have won multiple SEA Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships — the one remaining was the Asian Indoors Championship.”

Obiena concluded with pride in the milestone for Philippine athletics:

“Records are made to be broken. But victories and titles remain forever. I am proud to bring home this gold to my nation. In Pole Vault, we have won every single Asian Championship Gold Medal. Our greatness is on display for all to see.” MLSA WITH WIRES