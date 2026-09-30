EJ Obiena still Asian Games pole vault king after defending gold medal.

EJ Obiena needed only one final leap to turn a rainy night into another piece of Philippine sports history.

With the Asian Games men’s pole vault gold already secured, Obiena raised the bar to 5.91 meters and cleared it on his final attempt Tuesday night at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, breaking his own Games record and giving the Philippines its third gold medal in the 2026 Asian Games.

The 30-year-old two-time Olympian eclipsed the 5.90-meter mark he set in Hangzhou, China, three years ago, when he won his first Asian Games title. The victory made Obiena a back-to-back Asian Games champion in the event.

“I revel in this moment, I really enjoy it, I love the pressure. I know I’m doing something significant,” Obiena told the Olympic Council of Asia after his record-breaking clearance.

Rain made conditions difficult throughout the competition, but Obiena steadily worked his way through the heights.

He skipped the opening three heights before entering at 5.50 meters. He cleared 5.50, 5.70, and 5.75 on his first attempts, becoming the only vaulter in the 12-man field to clear 5.75 and effectively securing the gold.

China’s Yao Jie and Li Chenyang both cleared 5.70. Yao took the silver on countback, while Li settled for bronze.

Thailand’s Patsapong Amsamarng also challenged for the podium but failed twice at 5.75. Yao missed all three attempts at 5.75, while Li, after missing his first attempt at the height, moved on to 5.80 and failed twice.

Obiena then tried 5.80 but missed his first two attempts.

With the gold already his, he could have stopped there.

Instead, he asked for the bar to be raised to 5.91.

“I think I have one good jump left in my body,” Obiena said of his decision, according to the OCA. “So I said I think I could jump .91. We went for it and I’m just happy to clear it.”

He delivered.