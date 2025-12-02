Elias Tabac crowned Spartan king again

Former Southeast Asian (SEA) Games champion Elias Tabac lived up to his billing by clinching the men’s 21K Spartan Beast race title for the Philippines at Wisdom Valley Pattaya on November 30, timing 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 18 seconds. The 32-year-old edged out Russia’s Stanislav Tikhomirov (1:42:48) and Sergei Pyliaev (1:52:56).
For the women, Thailand’s Nisachon Morgan dominated with 2:25:13, followed by the U.S.’s Yara Alves (2:28:24) and Vietnam’s Kim Luu Linh (2:56:59).
In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Tabac reflected on a challenging 2024 that almost kept him from competing. “ Since 2019, Ma'am, 2021-2022, 2023 -2025, Spartan king ko sa Philippines. Six years na ko gadula. Napahulay lang ko ug one year kay nag surgery last year 2024 (Since 2019, Ma’am… 2021 to 2022, and 2023 to 2025, I’ve been Spartan king in the Philippines for six years. I took a year off last year for surgery)," he said. "Super happy ko karon nga pagkadaug kay grabe gyud og struggle katong 2024 sa akong kinabuhi, pero nakabalik ko og race, nagchampion pa gyud. This is my last season this year, nindot akong ending sa 2025 (I’m super happy to come back and win. 2024 was a tough year, but I bounced back and became champion again. This is my last season, and it’s a great way to end 2025). To God be the glory!"
Tabac said he has mastered almost all obstacles, though the unpredictable spear throw still tested him. He described the Thai course as mostly flat, which allowed him to set a personal record.
The Beast 21K race featured the 4F and 6F walls, hurdles, vertical cargo, inverted wall, slip wall, rope climb, two wall, barbed wire crawl, plate drag, bucket carry, spear throw, rolling mud, Atlas carry, Hercules hoist, monkey bars, multi rig, sandbag carry, A-frame cargo, fire jump, stairway to Spart, 7F wall, Olympus, twister, bender, tyrolean traverse, cord crawl, 8F wall, armer and second sandbag carry.
He dedicated the victory to his late daughter, who would have turned seven on December 2. “This win is for my baby,” he said, voice tinged with emotion. “She passed away in 2019.”
Before becoming a national athlete, Tabac worked at the Davao del Norte Provincial Sports Development Division for seven years, focusing on grassroots programs. Since 2020, he has represented the Philippines under the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, capturing gold at the 2023 SEA Games. He now works in his hometown in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur. MLSA