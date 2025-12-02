Elias Tabac crowned Spartan king again

Tabac said he has mastered almost all obstacles, though the unpredictable spear throw still tested him. He described the Thai course as mostly flat, which allowed him to set a personal record.

The Beast 21K race featured the 4F and 6F walls, hurdles, vertical cargo, inverted wall, slip wall, rope climb, two wall, barbed wire crawl, plate drag, bucket carry, spear throw, rolling mud, Atlas carry, Hercules hoist, monkey bars, multi rig, sandbag carry, A-frame cargo, fire jump, stairway to Spart, 7F wall, Olympus, twister, bender, tyrolean traverse, cord crawl, 8F wall, armer and second sandbag carry.

He dedicated the victory to his late daughter, who would have turned seven on December 2. “This win is for my baby,” he said, voice tinged with emotion. “She passed away in 2019.”

Before becoming a national athlete, Tabac worked at the Davao del Norte Provincial Sports Development Division for seven years, focusing on grassroots programs. Since 2020, he has represented the Philippines under the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, capturing gold at the 2023 SEA Games. He now works in his hometown in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur. MLSA