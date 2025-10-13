English brods back for Bach Pro Tour

English duo Javier and Joaquin Bello are back in the Philippines, aiming for redemption as they compete in the Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge from October 15 to 19 at the Nuvali Sands Court by Ayala Land in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Ranked 19th among 65 men’s teams from 25 countries, the Bello brothers hope to reclaim their winning form after narrowly missing the top spot in last year’s tournament hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

“The Bello brothers are coming,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said Monday, just days before the main draw opens Wednesday, October 13, 2025. “Like the rest of the teams, they’re here to deliver world-class beach volleyball.”

The English pair captured the BPT Elite 16 title in Rio in November 2024 but settled for bronze in the following month’s Challenge event after defeating Austria’s Timo Hammarberg and Philipp Waller, 2–1, in the third-place match. Their campaign fell short in the semifinals against Germany’s Paul Henning and Lui Wüst, 0–2.

Determined to turn things around, the Bellos will face stiff competition this week, including the Philippines’ own three teams led by 2023 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalists Ran Abdilla and James Buytrago, along with pairs Ronniel Rosales–Rancel Varga and Edwin Tolentino–Larry John Francisco.

Defending champions Jacob Holting Nilsson and Elmer Andersson of Sweden, ranked sixth in the world, also return to defend their men’s title.

“We’re grateful to Ayala and Nuvali for once again hosting this world-class event,” Suzara said. “The level of competition has never been higher; fans can expect exciting, high-quality matches.”

In the women’s division, which features 46 pairs from 15 countries, the United States will field five teams but without Challenge champions Toni Rodriguez and Molly Shaw.

The host country will be represented by top-ranked duo Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons (world No. 137), along with Jenny Gaviola–Alexa Polidario, Sunny Villapando–Dij Rodriguez, and Kly Orillaneda–Gen Eslapor. PR