Eric Chepsiror, Afjeel Clampiano clinch 21K titles at Run With the Masters Davao

Cebu-based Kenyan runner Eric Chepsiror of Cebu and Afjeel Clampiano of Butuan City topped the 21K division at the inaugural Cebu Land Masters Run With the Masters on Sunday, November 23, 2025, in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina, Davao City.

Chepsiror dominated the men’s field, breaking the tape in 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 3 seconds (1:10:03). He held off Cotabato’s Marico Satinitigan, who finished second in 1:11:25, and Malita, Davao Occidental’s Mark Luigi Joyce, who settled for third in 1:12:55.

Jave Calolot (1:16:12) placed fourth, and Joerge Andrade of Kapatagan, Digos City (1:16:38) came in fifth.

Clampiano seized the women’s crown in 1:29:44, pulling away from University of Mindanao standout Lyka Catubig (1:33:20) and General Santos City’s Leedy Erika Villamonte (1:36:07), who completed the podium.

Catubig, 21, a third-year Criminology student, said she entered the race unprepared but grateful.

"To be honest po wala ko ka prepare ani na dula po but still grateful saakong performance po and also ka god always sa kusog po, happy pud ko saakong mga ka compete kay mga batak po yon sila (To be honest, I wasn’t able to prepare for this race, but I’m still grateful for my performance and for the strength that God always gives me. I’m also happy with my competitors, they were all really strong)," she said.

Catubig recently won the Puma Davao Half Marathon 2025 women’s 21K title in Davao City and the KCC Gensan Marathon 2025 32K crown in General Santos City. She also thanked Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports for sponsoring her race slot.

In the 12K, Cotabato’s Corsino Satinitigan took the men’s overall title in 40:26, beating Rico Bansilan (41:07) and Jhondemver Saman (43:37).

Charlen Cos ruled the women’s side in 53:11, narrowly edging UM runner Kate Duffy Gel McDowell (53:19) and Yahchevah Daligdig (53:20).

The 6K titles went to Cresian Mesias and Faith Marie Ocon. Mesias topped the men’s category over Raffy Jay Villanueva and RJ Lomboy, while Ocon prevailed past Jocelyn Vale and Juliet Bañoc. MLSA