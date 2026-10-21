Ernie Gawilan hopes Asian Para Games success inspires others with disabilities

NAGOYA, Japan — Filipino swimmer Ernie Gawilan hopes his success at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will inspire persons with disabilities who have lost hope.

Gawilan, who has underdeveloped lower extremities because of a failed abortion attempt, said he has turned his condition into an opportunity to pursue sports and represent the Philippines.

“’Yung kapansanan ko, nakuha ko po ito dahil sa abortion. Hindi po siya naging negative sa akin. Nagamit ko po siya sa sports (I acquired my disability because of an abortion attempt. It did not become something negative for me. I was able to use it in sports),” Gawilan said.

“Sana makapag-inspire din po ako sa mga may kapansanan na nawalan ng pag-asa sa buhay (I hope I can also inspire persons with disabilities who have lost hope in life),” he added.

Gawilan won the Philippines’ first gold medal of the Games in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 on Monday, October 19, before adding a silver in the men’s 200-meter individual medley SM7 on Tuesday, October 20.

He clocked 2:52.72 in the individual medley, earning his second medal in as many days.

Reflecting on his life, Gawilan said he believes God has a purpose for him despite the circumstances surrounding his birth.

“’Yun po ’yung ginawa sa akin, pero sa awa ng Diyos, hindi natuloy. Siguro may plano po para sa akin na magrepresenta sa bansa natin (That was what was done to me, but by God’s mercy, the attempt did not succeed. Perhaps He had a plan for me to represent our country),” he said.

He credited his late grandparents, who raised him, for helping him pursue his dreams.

“Kahit hindi na nila naabutan ’yung tagumpay ko, maraming salamat. Dahil sa inyo, nadugtungan ’yung buhay ko at nakapag-representa ako ngayon sa bansa. Dahil sa inyo ’yon (Even though they did not live to see my success, I am very thankful. Because of you, my life was extended, and I am now able to represent our country. I owe that to you),” he said.

Gawilan said he was happy with his performance, improving on his gold-and-bronze finish at the previous Asian Para Games.

“Sobrang happy ako sa performance ko. Noong last Asian Para Games, gold at bronze. Ngayon, umangat ng isa—gold at silver (I am very happy with my performance. At the last Asian Para Games, I won gold and bronze. This time, I moved up one level — gold and silver),” he said.

His improved times have motivated him to train harder as he prepares for his remaining event, the men’s 100-meter backstroke.

Beyond competition, Gawilan said his greatest wish is to give his wife and child a comfortable life and let them share in the joy of his achievements.

“Ilalaan ko ito sa mag-ina ko talaga. Kasi sa akin, okay na ako. Makita ko lang silang masaya sa achievement ko, okay na ako doon (I dedicate this to my wife and child. For me, I already have enough. Seeing them happy with my achievement is enough for me),” he said. PSC-PPC MEDIA POOL