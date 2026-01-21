Ernie Gawilan wins APG gold

In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Gawilan admitted the victory was hard-fought. “Nag-all out speed siya sa sugod pa lang, pero focus ko sa pacing para mulahutay. Nagbuwelo nako sa last 250 meters (He went all out from the start, but I focused on pacing to endure. I made my move in the last 250 meters),” he said, recalling how he carefully timed his effort to avoid burning out. “400 meters man gud, kay mahurot. But God gave me strength today (It’s 400 meters, so I could have run out of energy. But God gave me strength today).”

The para swimmer credited his rigorous training over the past year and his coach’s guidance for the triumph. “Grabe training kay one year… maayo paingnon si coach. Naa pay ikabuga pa (The training was intense for a whole year… my coach really knows how to push me. I still have more to give),” the legless champion said.

Gawilan, who turns 35 this year, is entered in five events, including the 200m individual medley (IM), 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 50m butterfly, aiming to build on the momentum from his gold.

Gawilan, who is expecting his first child, dedicated the win to both the Philippines and his soon-to-be-born daughter, Francheska Eliana. “Para gyud ni sa nasud ug sa akong baby na mapanganak na next month (This is truly for my country and for my baby, who will be born next month),” he said.

He also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for its unwavering support and hoped his fellow athletes competing in the biennial games would win more medals for the Philippines.

The victory came just hours after Paralympian Gary Bejino, 35, set a new record in the 400m freestyle S6, winning the Philippines’ first gold of the Games in a 5:32.08 finish. Bejino, who also celebrated his young son’s birthday, said, “Masayang-masaya nakakuha ng ginto, saka iyung time naibaba ko ng kaunti (I’m so happy to win gold, and I also managed to improve my time a little),” highlighting the personal significance of his win.

The Philippine contingent added more medals in other disciplines: Marydol Pamati-an earned silver in the women’s 41kg powerlifting category with a total lift of 77kg, while Denesia Esnara captured bronze in the 55kg category, lifting 73kg. Para-cyclist Michael Bayani and tenpin bowler Francisco Ednaco also brought home bronze medals in their respective events.

However, the Philippine men's and women’s teams struggled in 3x3 wheelchair basketball, with the Lady Warriors falling 5-12 and the PHI Warriors losing 13-20 to defending champion Thailand. Despite the setbacks, the silver finish marked the Lady Warriors’ first medal in eight years. MLSA