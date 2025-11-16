Faith Ocon secures Dcaa 2025 1st gold

After two years of near misses, 16-year-old Faith Marie V. Ocon of Calinan National High School finally emerged champion on Saturday, November 15, claiming the first gold medal at stake in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025.

Competing in her third year at the city athletics meet, Ocon ran a commanding 3,000-meter race at the Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex, crossing the finish line at 11 minutes and 41.59 seconds to secure the gold, her first-ever Dcaa victory and the first gold awarded in this year’s city eliminations for the regional meet. Rhianna Mae C. Manacap finished close behind at 11:45.65 to take silver, while Julia Gene N. Embac claimed bronze in 12:24.71.

“Wala ko mag-expect po pero I was really hoping na masungkit nako ang gold medal po para mahatagan po nako og justice ang tanan training ug suporta na nadawat nako from Lolo Toto, my parents, teammates, and friends po (I didn’t expect it, but I was really hoping to snatch the gold medal to give justice to all the training and support I received from my grandpa Toto, my parents, teammates, and friends),” Ocon told SunStar Davao via Messenger.

“I am really grateful and very happy, Ma’am,” she said, dedicating her victory to her family, parents, and her grandpa, who also serves as her coach. Ocon’s parents, Jay Ann and former standout middle-distance specialist Philip, have been steadfast supporters throughout her running career.

The young Dabawenya runner, who began competing at age eight but paused during the pandemic, now aims for more success at the meet. She will next compete in the 1,500m and 800m, hoping to add to her medal tally.

Reflecting on her earlier Dcaa experiences, Ocon had struggled to reach the podium’s top spot. In her first year, she took bronze in the 400m run, and in her second year, she earned silver in the 1,500m and bronze in the 800m, falling just short of gold each time.

Ocon’s triumph highlighted a strong start to the meet. Following her victory, the momentum continued in the 400-meter hurdles, where Rafael Angelou G. Albores of Unit 3 captured gold in 1:17.56, followed by Jomar M. Pugo of Unit 1 with silver in 1:23.79, and Eufracio III A. Lancian of Unit 3 taking bronze in 1:29.29. MLSA