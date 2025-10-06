Family Fun Run draws 2-K entries

The BFF (Building Family Forever) Fun Run held on September 27 inside the Riverfront Corporate City (Davao Crocodile Park), in Davao City, gathered around 2,000 participants.

The runners were family members, a group of friends, and partners from the government and the private sector. The event is organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebration of the 33rd National Family Week.

The event had 3k to 5k runs and Zumba sessions, which promoted family bonding and camaraderie.

“This is the second time the DSWD joined this family fun run. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nakikilahok sa mga pamilya, komunidad, at individual na nagbigay ng kanilang oras at suporta. Naway ang fun run na ito ay hindi lamang isang aktibidad kundi isang hakbang tungo sa mas matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na kinabukasan para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino (We thank those who joined, families, community and individuals who gave their time and support. We hope that this fun run is not just one activity but a step towards a stronger, comfortable, dependable future for every Filipino family),” says Gemma D. Dela Cruz, Division Chief of the Protective Services Division – Department of Social Welfare and Development-11 (DSWD-11).

Apart from the DSWD, other partners who joined the event included the City Government of Davao through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Health Office, and the City Transportation and Traffic Management Office. Also joining the event were personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

Also present in the event were participants from SOS Children’s Village, Foundation of Balay Pasilungan, and the FOCOLARE Movement, Tot’s Garden, CV Eye Care Service Team, various religious organizations, and community vloggers.

Several running clubs in Davao City also ran in the event; these included Davao Laagan Runners, MMP Runners, and Snakehead Tri Team.

“Happy ko kay nakita nako daghan nga pamilya nagrun ug naggather tungod ani nga event (I am happy because I saw many families who ran and gathered because of the event),” says Roland Arellano, a 5K finisher from the MMP Runners club. (PIA/RGA)