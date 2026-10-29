Farm Fresh rallies past Choco Mucho in five-set thriller

Farm Fresh overcame a two-set deficit and held its nerve in a tense fifth set to beat Choco Mucho, 20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13, in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series late Thursday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Trisha Tubu delivered the decisive blow, hammering a kill off Alohi Robins-Hardy’s backset after a crucial defensive dig to seal the Foxies’ comeback in a match that lasted two hours and 36 minutes.

The victory gave Farm Fresh a measure of redemption after it suffered a five-set loss to Nxled last Saturday despite rallying from two sets down.

Mylene Paat-Rezanova led the Foxies’ fightback with 15 points, including four blocks, to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

“God gave us this victory,” Paat-Rezanova said in Filipino.

“We prayed for strength and courage, and we believe the victory was a bonus He gave us,” she added.

Farm Fresh found its rhythm after dropping the first two sets, tightening its defense and becoming more deliberate with its attacks to keep the match alive.

Tubu finished with 14 points, while Royse Tubino added 12. Rookie Jonna Perdido chipped in 11 points, providing a timely offensive boost as the Foxies fought their way back.

Their combined effort helped Farm Fresh overcome a Choco Mucho side led by Sisi Rondina, who scored 22 points. Dindin Santiago-Manabat Laure added 18, while Caitlin Viray and Lorene Toring contributed nine points apiece.

Choco Mucho appeared poised to close out the match after winning the opening two sets, including a tight second-set battle. But the Foxies refused to fold, taking the third set before surviving another close finish in the fourth to force a decider.

Farm Fresh carried that momentum into the fifth set, where both teams traded points before the Foxies found the opening they needed to finish the comeback.

“We told ourselves that we had to win this one,” Paat-Rezanova said. “We had to keep fighting, trust one another and believe in what our coaches were asking us to do.”

The victory offered a turnaround for Farm Fresh after its heartbreaking loss to Nxled, when the Foxies also recovered from a two-set deficit but fell short, 12-15, in the deciding set. PVL