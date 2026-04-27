Farmers Cup tees off in Davao

The Philippine Society of Animal Nutritionists (PhilSan) VisMin Chapter, in partnership with the Hog Farmers Association of Davao Inc. (Hogfadi), will bring back the 3rd Farmers Cup Golf Tournament 2026 on May 13 at Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Barangay Mandug, Davao City.

Organizers launched the tournament during a Davao City Sportswriters Association forum on April 23 at SM Annex in Ecoland, with PhilSan VisMin President Rizle Hilbero, Hogfadi President Chiqui Bonifacio, and tournament organizer Ramon Bien leading the announcement.

This year’s edition raises the stakes with bigger prizes and a wider charitable reach.

Players will pay ₱4,000 for registration, which covers mulligan and green fees, giveaways, fairway snacks, and a buffet dinner. The first 150 registrants will also receive a complimentary golf glove stretcher.

Golfers will compete in Classes A, B, C, D, and Ladies divisions under the Molave scoring system, with double-barrel tee-offs scheduled at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to maximize participation.

Hole-in-one prizes headline the tournament, including a Jetour X50, a Yamaha golf cart, five PS gilts Camborough 48, and a terminal boar—both genuine breeds from Pig Improvement Company. Other prizes include market hogs, a 55-inch flat-screen television, and ₱1,000 gift vouchers from Golf View Sports Shop.

Beyond competition, organizers said the Farmers Cup continues to strengthen its mission as a fundraising platform.

Last year’s tournament supported research initiatives for students from Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology of Mindanao State University.

Hilbero said this year’s event will support two beneficiaries: House of Hope Foundation for children with cancer at Southern Philippines Medical Center and Animal Science students at the University of Southeastern Philippines-Mabini Campus through the donation of an incubator.

“This year is unique because we have two beneficiaries,” Hilbero said, emphasizing PhilSan VisMin’s commitment to both children battling cancer and the next generation of agriculture students.

Bonifacio said Hogfadi, which has nearly 30 members, continues to unite hog farmers while promoting stronger industry practices.

She added that while Davao City remains under threat from African Swine Fever, strict biosecurity measures and government support have kept the situation under control.

Following the golf tournament, Hogfadi will stage its convention from May 14 to 16 at SMX Convention Center Davao, featuring public exhibits, seminars on ASF and biosecurity, and industry showcases expected to attract participants and Department of Agriculture officials from Manila.

Organizers are calling on Davao’s golfing community to join the tournament—not only for the prizes, but to help fund support for young agriculture students and children fighting cancer. VIN GALLARDO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN