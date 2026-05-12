FEU, Beach Hut arrange Futsaliga final duel

The inaugural PFF Futsaliga Women’s Division presented by the Philippine Sports Commission is headed for a thrilling finale after Far Eastern University (FEU) and Beach Hut FC survived contrasting semifinal tests at the Philsports Arena, the country’s rapidly growing “House of Futsal.”

The Lady Tamaraws became the first team to secure a finals berth after blanking Enderun Colleges, 4-0, despite missing head coach Let Dimzon for a second straight match due to national team duties.

UAAP Golden Boot winner Judie Arevalo carried her scoring touch from the football pitch to the hardcourt, firing a brace to power FEU into the championship match.

FEU initially struggled to convert several scoring opportunities before finally breaking through late in the first half and taking full control afterward.

“We had many chances that we failed to convert, so we adjusted in the closing minutes and eventually converted our scoring opportunities,” Arevalo said in Filipino.

Arevalo also credited the team’s discipline and determination despite Dimzon’s absence.

“We still train every day, even without Coach Let. We continue improving the things we lacked in our previous games. We are also motivated because this may be FEU’s first futsal tournament, and we want to show that we can excel not only in football, but in futsal as well,” she added.

The second semifinal delivered arguably the tournament’s most intense match so far as Beach Hut FC edged Azkals Development Club (ADC), 1-0, in a tactical and physical showdown decided in the final minute.

The match appeared headed to extra time after both teams repeatedly denied each other through strong defensive stands and crucial saves.

Beach Hut goalkeeper Kayla Santiago, a stalwart of Filipina5, produced a huge double save against ADC’s Caitlyn Panilan to preserve the deadlock entering the closing minute.

Moments later, Beach Hut launched a decisive counterattack as Jodie Banzon powered past ADC captain Dai Dolino before finding Samantha Toledo, who buried the winning goal with only 42 seconds remaining to send Beach Hut into the final against FEU on May 17.

Beach Hut head coach Fitch Arboleda described the semifinal as the toughest and best match he had seen in the tournament so far.

“I think this was the hardest and best game I’ve seen in the Futsaliga so far. Our team showed tremendous resilience and grit because we only needed one goal to win,” Arboleda said.

Arboleda also praised ADC for pushing Beach Hut to the limit while commending his players for staying composed under pressure.

“Credit to ADC because they proved they are one of the strongest teams here. Luckily, we scored with 40 seconds left. Kudos to our team for really stepping up to win,” he added.

The Beach Hut coach also highlighted Toledo’s hard work and determination after scoring the dramatic winner.

“I’ve seen Sam’s hard work ever since she joined the team. She showed what she can contribute, and now we’re excited for the final because this is the first Futsaliga and we really want to win it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the University of Makati stormed into the Women’s Plate Final after crushing Forza, 16-0. Jules Cabal erupted for five goals to strengthen her hold on the Golden Boot race.

The Philippine Women’s University also advanced after escaping Azzurri, 2-1, behind Noelle Urmeneta’s decisive second-half goal.

With FEU and Beach Hut both displaying championship-level performances in contrasting styles, the stage is set for a blockbuster Women’s Cup Final on May 17 at the Philsports Arena.

Kickoff is set at 8 a.m., with free admission for fans. The matches will also stream live on the Philippine Football Federation YouTube channel. PR