Fifa chief hails PH’s Women’s Futsal World Cup hosting

The world’s best players and the most passionate fans alike have been having a ball at what Fifa president Gianni Infantino described as a “fantastic” staging of the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup in the Philippines.

Infantino himself was at ringside on opening night to witness history and loved the electric atmosphere that has become a constant at the PhilSports Arena on every match day since then.

“It's the Fifa Futsal Women's World Cup number one – the first, the first! Now the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth might be bigger, might be whatever you want, but the first is here, it is now. We are writing history, and to do it here in such a welcoming, beautiful country is something really special for Fifa, for the Philippines, for all these girls who are playing,” Infantino said.

“Just fantastic,” he stressed.

The Fifa chief lauded the prime movers behind the country's hosting, led by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Football Federation.

“I think it's about time that a big country like the Philippines, who is known all over the world for being such a welcoming country, is hosting a big FIFA event,” he said.

“To host the first one of what will be a competition that will grow immensely all over the world is something that is even more special. So, I’m really proud and really happy of what the Philippines has done here,” he added.

The 16-nation competition served as a platform for participants to make history, too.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Office of the President, and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Pato Gregorio for their unwavering support in making the hosting of the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup possible,” said Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez.

“Their commitment and investment allowed the Philippines to showcase world-class hospitality and deliver an event that celebrates excellence, inclusivity, and the growth of the sport. This milestone for Philippine football would not have been achievable without their trust and partnership,” added Gutierrez.

The hosts Filipina5 scored their first goal, courtesy of Inday Tolentin, and followed it up with a second, from Cathrine Graversen, in their 2-3 loss to Morocco in Group A action. Isabella Bandoja accounted for a third strike in their 1-5 defeat to Argentina.

The battle for global supremacy is now down to four powerhouses. World No. 1 Brazil and No. 2 Spain were slated to dispute a finals ticket Friday night, with No. 3 Portugal and No. 6 Argentina contesting the other. PR