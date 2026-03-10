Filipinas eye playoff spot after 2-0 win over Iran

GOLD Coast, Queensland—With prayers and fingers crossed, hopes are high that the Philippine national women’s team will make it to the playoff stage of the 2026 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Women’s Asian Cup.

Coach Mark Torcaso expressed his belief after the Filipinas put away the Iranian Lionesses, 2-0, in their final game in the group stage on Sunday in the suburbs of Robina.

“We are praying and hoping that a few goals are enough for us to make it out of the group,” said Torcaso.

The Filipinas seek to become one of the best-placed or third-placed squads in the tournament.

They finished with a 1-0-2 win-draw loss record after dealing the Iranians their third straight setback.

The Philippines’ participation is supported by the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Iranians, who missed two injured players who need to be rested following their losing games with South Korea and Australia, are now out of contention in the playoff stage.

So far, South Korea and Australia have advanced to the next stage in Group A, with North Korea and China in Group B, along with Japan in Group C.

Chinese Taipei, which beat Vietnam, 1-0, on Saturday, is in contention for the last playoff seat.

This put Vietnam and Uzbekistan in contention for the two third-placed teams to qualify.

Uzbekistan is fighting for survival, with a still unplayed match against Bangladesh on Monday. PR