Filipinas face must-win vs Iran after Korean loss

GOLD Coast, Queensland-- For the Filipinas to make it to the playoffs, they need to be one of the two best-ranked third- placed teams in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) women’s Asian Cup.

Members of the Philippine women’s national football team will keep this in mind after they bowed to South Korea, 0-3, on Thursday at the Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, and ahead of their Sunday clash with Iran.

“So yes, I am disappointed that we did not get the result we wanted, but we cannot focus on that now. We have got to focus on the next game and what we need to do against Iran,” said national coach Mark Torcaso, after the Filipinas absorbed their second straight loss in Group A.

The top two squads from each of the three groups will make the playoffs, with South Korea, 2-0, now sharing Group A leadership with host Australia, and with the Philippines’ participation supported by the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Korean Taeguk Ladies are sure to be in the playoff with the Australian Matildas, which snared a quarter-final spot late Thursday evening after dealing Iran a 4-0 beating, before an almost sellout crowd.

“We want to just be competitive, and we want to try and get out of the group to go to another World Cup. We know it's going to be hard. and we're just determined to try and get this team and this country back on the international stage,” added Torcaso.

North Korea has also booked a spot in Group B, with their second straight triumph over Bangladesh in Sydney, 5-0, while Japan and Vietnam are still deciding their fate in Group C over in Perth.

So far, the Philippines is competing to be among the best third-place finishers with India and Uzbekistan. India went down 1-2 to Vietnam, while Uzbekistan is trying to stay alive after their 0-3 loss to North Korea, with still matches left to play.

This means that the Filipinas not only need to win, against the Iranian Lionesses, but they will also need to have a better goal difference score against other teams that are in contention.

Torcaso said the players’ desire to make it to the next stage and make it to the World Cup is still there.

“More and more players are passionate about representing the Philippines, and I think the more that we are exposed to tournaments and competitions like this, the better that we're going to get as players,” added Torcaso.

In the final game in the group stage, experienced midfielder Jacklyn Sawicki will be back in action from a bruised ankle injury she suffered during training.

Torcaso rested her in their game against the Taeguk Ladies, and put younger players, like Isabella Pasion in her place, in the midfield.

“Jackie is an important player in our group. It was more about precaution,” said Torcaso on

Sawicki’s absence.

So far, the conflict in the Middle East has brought the spotlight on the Iranian women's soccer team, which played with protests taking place outside the stadium, and in support of the players.

The Matildas will meet the Koreans on Sunday in a clash to determine who wins the group. PR