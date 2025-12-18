Filipinas win historic SEA Games gold

Continuing their history-making acts in the global and Asian stage, the Filipinas gave the country its first-ever triumph in SEA Games football, male or female, with a nail-biting 6-5 victory on penalties over Vietnam after a 1-1 tie at the end of extra time Wednesday night.

Jackie Sawicki, the sixth Philippine player on the penalty shootout lineup, sent Vietnam keeper Tran Thi Kim the wrong way, giving the Filipinas a one-goal edge.

After failing to stop Vietnam’s first five shooters from scoring, Olivia McDaniel made the biggest save of this campaign against Tran Thi Thu, sealing the Pinay booters’ rise as new SEA Games queens at the expense of the eight-time champions, no less.

The Chonburi Daikin Stadium erupted as the players and Filipino fans celebrated the country’s greatest feat in the biennial meet.