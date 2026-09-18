Filipino Elite set for Samal 5150

SAMAL ISLAND, Davao del Norte — Rising Filipino endurance stars James Earl Ting, Edgie Arances and Anisha Eunice Caluya will headline the Filipino Elite field as the Damosa Land 5150 unfolds Sunday, Sept. 20, in Samal Island.

Ting and Arances are set for a closely watched men’s duel, while Caluya leads the women’s field as the country’s emerging elite triathletes tackle the Olympic-distance course of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run.

Beyond the medals, the Filipino Elite category gives high-performance local athletes and national team members a chance to race in championship conditions and sharpen their speed, strategy, and race experience.

The category, featured in major Philippine events such as the 5150 Triathlon and IRONMAN 70.3 series, is open to qualified high-performance athletes, including past and current national team members. It also provides emerging athletes with a pathway toward higher-level domestic and international competition.

Ting of BE Tritans enters the race with momentum after winning the Subic International Triathlon and placing third in the Bohol 5150 last July.

Arances, meanwhile, brings experience from local and international endurance events, setting up a showdown between two of the country’s rising male triathletes.

Caluya also carries strong credentials into the women’s Elite field. She won gold in the Sprint Junior Elite Women’s category at the 2026 national age-group aquathlon and will seek to carry that form into the longer Olympic-distance race.

The Filipino Elite category also supports the Philippine Sports Commission’s efforts to strengthen high-performance sports and use major competitions to promote sports tourism and national pride.

The Damosa Land 5150 serves as the final stop of the four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, which brings elite competition to scenic venues across the country.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the second staging features athletes from across the Philippines, giving the emerging elite field another opportunity to compete against established contenders.

Defending overall champions Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim will also return, seeking back-to-back titles after winning the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 last year.

Omandam and Doromal-Lim topped last year’s Olympic-distance race through strategic racing against a strong international field. They return with more race experience and will face another competitive field in their bid to retain their titles. PR