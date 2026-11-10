Filipinos still chase first medal in Senegal

DAKAR — Filipino athletes Tchelzy Mei Maayo and Maritanya Krog faced tough international competition in artistic gymnastics and cycling on Sunday as Team Philippines continued its search for a first medal in the 4th Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Maayo finished 36th in the women's individual all-around gymnastics competition, while Krog placed 30th in the women's individual road race, where athletes from Europe, China, Japan and Australia dominated the field.

Despite their results, both athletes said the experience gave them valuable lessons and motivation to aim higher in their next competitions.

"I learned to stay strong even when your score is not really good. It's about focusing on your next event after you miss one," Maayo said.

The 14-year-old gymnast will next compete in the Philippine Sports Commission's Batang Pinoy Nationals in Bacolod City next month.

Maayo is among the nine Filipino athletes sent to the Youth Olympic Games with PSC support and Philippine Olympic Committee endorsement.

Krog, 17, still has one event left in Dakar — the 8.5-kilometer individual time trial, scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time (5 p.m. in Manila).

She vowed to give her best in the race against the clock after struggling to keep pace with the leading riders in the road race.

"It was tough in the road race. The Europeans and Australians have their numbers here," said Krog, who finished sixth in the road race at last year's Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

Krog and her coaches, Mark John Lexer Galedo and Marita Lucas, inspected the individual time trial course along the Corniche on Monday to assess wind conditions, particularly the expected coastal winds coming from the Atlantic Ocean.

In gymnastics, Maayo scored 44.399 points across four apparatuses at the Dakar Exhibition Center in Diamniadio. She earned 9.500 points on uneven bars, 10.800 on balance beam, 12.633 on vault and 11.466 on floor exercise.

China's Xie Guying topped the 18-athlete final field with 53.099 points, followed by compatriot Zhong Qi with 52.932. Polina Dmitrieva of the Russian Federation placed third with 52.733, while Japan's Yume and Nanami Togo finished fourth and fifth with 52.465 and 52.399, respectively.

The women's individual all-around competition had 57 entries, although four athletes failed to finish.

Maayo said she was pleased to complete her routines without falling, despite a slight wobble on the balance beam.

"I competed without any falls, although I wobbled a bit on the balance beam. I really enjoyed the Games, and I'm just happy to have performed and competed," she said. "But surely, I'll do my best and work harder in the next competitions."

Krog, meanwhile, struggled to stay with the leading group in the 59.5-kilometer road race, as European riders launched a breakaway during the final two laps of the eight-lap event.

Russia's Angelina Novolodskaya, Australia's Alsie Apps and Czechia's Linda Sitkova took the top three spots after a sprint finish. Six of the 42 riders failed to complete the race.

The Philippines still has medal opportunities in the remaining events, with Naomi Marjorie Cesar targeting a podium finish, potentially silver, in the women's 800-meter athletics final scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. local time.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association President Terry Capistrano also sent his well-wishes to Cesar and Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, who is scheduled to compete in the men's 200-meter semifinals on Tuesday, through association Secretary-General Jasper Tanhueco.

In windsurfing, Jade Justin Justiniane placed fourth after the opening day of competition at Saly Beach on Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who is coached by Filipino windsurfing veteran German Paz, admitted that the opening races tested her endurance.

"I was quite tired, and my knees almost left me. I had to keep pumping because my opponents are really tough," Justiniane said.

With several medal events still ahead, Team Philippines remains hopeful of turning its early challenges into podium finishes as the young athletes continue their campaigns in Dakar. PR