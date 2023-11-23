Finest sand spikers to show mettle in 2023 FIVB World Beach Pro Tour

Manila - The best and finest teams in beach volleyball from over 30 countries will display their wares in the 2023 FIVB World Beach Pro Tour Challenge starting Nov. 30 at the Nuvali Sandcourts in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna here.

Teams from world No. 1 Norway and women’s top-ranked Brazil will compete in the four-day competition to earn more points for the forthcoming Paris Olympiad next year.

The Philippines’ Ran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago, Rancel Varga, Anthony Arbasto, and Alche Gupito in the men’s side as well as Sofiah Pagara, Khylem Progella, Gen Eslapor, and Dij Rodriguez in the distaff side will represent the host nation against the s from USA, Australia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands. Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland.

Other countries seeing action are Asian powerhouse China, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, France, England, Portugal, New Zealand, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Gambia, Morocco, Finland, Chile, Austria, Lithuania, Estonia, Oman, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Ayala Land’s vice-president May Rodriguez assured that the newly-minted sand courts meet the standard of the FIVB, which is 2.0 to 3.35 mm, free of organic and deleterious materials.

“We are very happy to host this event. This is also in line with our Atletang Ayala program,” said Rodriguez of the event sponsored by PLDT, Gatorade, Maynilad, Rebisco, Ayala Malls, Department of Tourism, CBPI, Club Laiya and Foton,

The FIVB event came after the successful staging of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in December last year in Subic Freeport Zone.

The tournament held in the country for the first time was won by Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga in an all-Filipino final.

“With these world-class courts, we will be hosting the Asian Tour next year. This is also a good exposure for our players,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Tats Suzara during a press conference yesterday at the PSC press conference room inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Frank Calapre