First-time pair wins Palaro tennis crown

A partnership barely a month old turned into a championship-winning combination as 12-year-olds Ssemiah Paspie and Francis Jayvee Dimzon captured the gold medal in the elementary boys’ tennis doubles event of the recently concluded 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur.

Representing Davao Region, the pair displayed remarkable chemistry in their first tournament together, defeating Region VI (Iloilo), 8-5, in the championship match.

The victory also ended a decade-long wait for veteran coach Jeferson Retardo, who finally secured his first Palarong Pambansa gold medal after more than 10 years of coaching.

Despite limited time to develop as doubles partners, Paspie and Dimzon leaned on intensive training, mutual trust, and strong communication to overcome more seasoned opponents throughout the tournament.

For Retardo, his young athletes’ confidence and determination made the difference.

“Grabe ilang confidence gyud. Focus kaayo sila sa ilang dula. Overwhelming kaayo na pagkadaug kay nadula nato nilang bronze dati na Palaro. Katong last nila na dula, sigeg apil ug tournament. Pero tungod sa ilahang determination na mudaug, perting lipaya namo (Their confidence was incredible. They stayed completely focused on their game from start to finish. Winning was overwhelming for us because we lost to the same team in the bronze-medal match at the previous Palaro. Since then, they have consistently joined tournaments and kept working on their game. Their determination to win made this victory even more meaningful, and we were truly overjoyed with the result),” Retardo said.

Paspie, a pupil of Kabacan Elementary School, admitted he was overwhelmed after winning gold in his first Palarong Pambansa appearance.

“Nalipay, unya na-overwhelm kay first time nako na Palaro karon, tapos first time pud nako naka-gold (I’m happy and overwhelmed because this is my first Palaro and I won a gold medal right away),” Paspie said.

Paspie credited much of his tennis journey to his family, especially his uncle, Joel Canonigo Jr., a tennis court caretaker who introduced him to the sport and helped develop his passion at a young age.

Dimzon, a pupil of Maragusan Central Elementary School, found redemption in his second Palaro stint after an early exit in his first appearance. He said their preparation gave them confidence throughout the competition.

“Nagsalig lang mi sa amuang training, among gipraktis (We trusted our training and everything we practiced)," Dimzon said.

With a national title now to their names, both young athletes have set their sights on bigger goals.

Paspie dreams of becoming the country's top-ranked tennis player, while Dimzon hopes to wear the Philippine colors in international tournaments.

“Makadula ug big tournaments, maabot ug bisag asa, maka-top 1 sa Philippines (I want to compete in major tournaments, travel the world, and become the No. 1 player in the Philippines),” Paspie said.

“Makadula sa big tournaments, sa laing country nga makarepresent sa Philippines (I want to compete in major tournaments abroad and represent the Philippines),” Dimzon said.

The champions thanked their coaches, trainers, sponsors, parents, relatives, local government units, and God for supporting their journey. Frances Kim Cachila/AdDU, SunStar Intern

