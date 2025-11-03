First-timers and returnees fuel Davao’s 6-gold, 4-silver, 11-bronze run at Batang Pinoy 2025 GenSan jiu-jitsu

A blend of first-timers, returning champions, and rising teen talents powered Davao City to six golds, four silvers, and 11 bronzes at the recent Batang Pinoy 2025 national jiu-jitsu championships in General Santos City.

“Overall, I think we met expectations,” Lim said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “On the first day, even the coaches were surprised by how well the athletes executed the system and game plan we had drilled for hours. Even our newest members surprised everyone by winning against seasoned competitors.”

The young team battled local government-backed squads with longer jiu-jitsu experience, yet held its own.

“There were close calls and things we could’ve done better, but that all comes with experience,” Lim said. “Sometimes, we can never really learn enough outside the competition setting.”

He credited Davao’s success to a tight circle of committed mentors and families:

“The coaching staff was effective. We had hardworking coaches and unbelievably supportive parents.”

Honor roll

In the GI battles on October 28, Davao City’s youngsters stepped onto the mats with fire.

Franciene Nicole Bravo (girls 14–15, -48kg), Gabriela Josefa Bravo (girls 16–17, -57kg), and Ethan Arañez (boys 16–17, -56kg) led the charge, each powering through tough brackets to bring home gold.

They weren’t alone. Caleb Su (boys 12–13, +69kg), Rasta Yniguez (boys 16–17, -56kg), and Matt Dampal (boys 14–15, -69kg) fought their way into the finals, earning well-deserved silver after gritty runs.

The bronze winners showed the same heart. Gio Gaite (boys 14–15, -48kg), Julial Than Pineda (boys 14–15, -69kg), Zion Bigaran (boys 14–15, -77kg), Kristofer Velasco (boys 16–17, -62kg), and Judd Hero Tancontian (boys 16–17, -69kg) stayed poised under pressure, clawing their way to the podium and helping build an already strong day for Davao.

The team returned the next day for No-Gi action on October 29, and the momentum only grew.

Julial Than Pineda (boys 14–15, -69kg), Gabriela Josefa Bravo (girls 16–17, -57kg), and Ethan Arañez (boys 16–17, -56kg) struck gold again, proving they could adjust styles and dominate just as fiercely without the traditional kimono.

Matt Dampal (boys 14–15, -69kg) added another medal with a silver finish, fighting deep into the bracket once more.

Their teammates kept the podium streak alive. Franciene Nicole Bravo (girls 14–15, -48kg), Rasta Yniguez (boys 16–17, -56kg), Caleb Su (boys 12–13, +69kg), Zion Bigaran (boys 14–15, -77kg), Kristofer Velasco (boys 16–17, -62kg), and Johan Regidor (boys 14–15, -62kg) battled for bronze, rounding out another strong day fueled by grit and heart.

CHAMPIONS’ STORIES