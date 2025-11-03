First-timers and returnees fuel Davao’s 6-gold, 4-silver, 11-bronze run at Batang Pinoy 2025 GenSan jiu-jitsu

A blend of first-timers, returning champions, and rising teen talents powered Davao City to six golds, four silvers, and 11 bronzes at the recent Batang Pinoy 2025 national jiu-jitsu championships in General Santos City.
“Overall, I think we met expectations,” Lim said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “On the first day, even the coaches were surprised by how well the athletes executed the system and game plan we had drilled for hours. Even our newest members surprised everyone by winning against seasoned competitors.”
The young team battled local government-backed squads with longer jiu-jitsu experience, yet held its own.
“There were close calls and things we could’ve done better, but that all comes with experience,” Lim said. “Sometimes, we can never really learn enough outside the competition setting.”
He credited Davao’s success to a tight circle of committed mentors and families:
“The coaching staff was effective. We had hardworking coaches and unbelievably supportive parents.”
Honor roll
In the GI battles on October 28, Davao City’s youngsters stepped onto the mats with fire.
Franciene Nicole Bravo (girls 14–15, -48kg), Gabriela Josefa Bravo (girls 16–17, -57kg), and Ethan Arañez (boys 16–17, -56kg) led the charge, each powering through tough brackets to bring home gold.
They weren’t alone. Caleb Su (boys 12–13, +69kg), Rasta Yniguez (boys 16–17, -56kg), and Matt Dampal (boys 14–15, -69kg) fought their way into the finals, earning well-deserved silver after gritty runs.
The bronze winners showed the same heart. Gio Gaite (boys 14–15, -48kg), Julial Than Pineda (boys 14–15, -69kg), Zion Bigaran (boys 14–15, -77kg), Kristofer Velasco (boys 16–17, -62kg), and Judd Hero Tancontian (boys 16–17, -69kg) stayed poised under pressure, clawing their way to the podium and helping build an already strong day for Davao.
The team returned the next day for No-Gi action on October 29, and the momentum only grew.
Julial Than Pineda (boys 14–15, -69kg), Gabriela Josefa Bravo (girls 16–17, -57kg), and Ethan Arañez (boys 16–17, -56kg) struck gold again, proving they could adjust styles and dominate just as fiercely without the traditional kimono.
Matt Dampal (boys 14–15, -69kg) added another medal with a silver finish, fighting deep into the bracket once more.
Their teammates kept the podium streak alive. Franciene Nicole Bravo (girls 14–15, -48kg), Rasta Yniguez (boys 16–17, -56kg), Caleb Su (boys 12–13, +69kg), Zion Bigaran (boys 14–15, -77kg), Kristofer Velasco (boys 16–17, -62kg), and Johan Regidor (boys 14–15, -62kg) battled for bronze, rounding out another strong day fueled by grit and heart.
CHAMPIONS’ STORIES
Pineda: Calm under pressure
At just 14, Julial Than Pineda became one of Davao’s breakout stars, winning No-Gi gold (14–15, –69kg) and Gi bronze.
A Grade 10 student from Precious International School of Davao, Pineda shifted from swimming to martial arts when lockdowns shuttered pools. His father encouraged him to train for self-defense; later, Coach Miko persuaded him to try jiu-jitsu.
“I felt nervous but confident in winning gold,” he said. He prevailed by points in the finals using a takedown-first, then “play smart” game plan.
“If I got taken down, I’d wrestle up to score points,” he said.
Pineda dedicates his victory to his family and coaches — particularly Sensei Marc, Coach Carlo, and Coach Miko, whom he considers inspirations.
Having earlier won silver in Palawan (2024), his dream is to become a world champion.
“Batang Pinoy GenSan was memorable because I finally won gold,” he said with a smile.
Franciene Bravo: From curiosity to champion
Franciene Nicole Bravo, 14, captured Gi gold (14–15, –48kg) in her first Batang Pinoy appearance.
Originally a karate student, she stumbled into jiu-jitsu out of curiosity, watching classes that followed hers. Her coaches, including coaches Elijah and Jerry, encouraged her to try.
“At first I thought it looked boring, but when I tried it, I realized it was exciting,” said the Grade 8 student of Davao City Special National High School.
The championship match tested her nerves. Facing a Baguio fighter who preferred guard, Bravo methodically secured top position, defended against triangles and armbars, and won on points.
“I wasn’t very confident I could win gold,” she admitted. “But a part of me believed I had a chance. I just wanted to do my best.”
She dedicates her win to Davao and the coaches who believed in her.
Gabriela Bravo: Composure and purpose
Seventeen-year-old Gabriela Josefa Bravo delivered a triumphant sibling double, sweeping gold in both gi and no-gi in the girls 16–17, –57kg division.
She came to jiu-jitsu at 15, bringing with her striking chops from Muay Thai and karate. She once thought MMA would be her path, but the moment she stepped onto the mats, she knew she had found her home.
Her experience in the finals was intense; facing the same Iloilo opponent on consecutive days, first winning by points in Gi, then finishing with a submission in No-Gi.
She credits the performance to her coaches.
“Two months ago, I wouldn’t have expected this,” she said. “Coach Marc, Coach Ella, and the rest really sharpened my jiu-jitsu.”
Her inspiration? The children she teaches in her karate ministry.
“They remind me of my younger self, who looked up to instructors. Now, I want to be someone who inspires them,” she said.
Her dream is to compete while representing the Philippines.
Arañez: Surviving a close call
The Grade 11 student from Davao City National High School first tried jiu-jitsu at age 13, when his mother enrolled him after the pandemic. He had spent much of that period indoors, playing chess, his first sport, and she thought he needed a physical outlet and a way to protect himself from bullies as he entered high school.
What started as a health move quickly turned into a passion. Coaches noticed his potential early and urged his mother to let him compete. No one else in his family is into the sport, but Arañez never looked back.
That commitment paid off at the Batang Pinoy 2025 national jiu-jitsu championships in General Santos City, where he struck double gold in the boys 16–17, -56kg divisions (gi and no-gi).
“It feels rewarding,” he said. “It’s nice to see my efforts bear fruit — the hard work I put in, and the help my coaches and teammates gave me.”
Arañez admitted he wasn’t sure he would repeat his 2024 gold finish because he had moved up to an older age class, where opponents carried more experience. “I expected getting gold would be more difficult than last year,” he said.
His finals matches showed his growth.
Growing momentum
Lim believes these performances signal a rising wave of Davao talent built on discipline, family support, and systematic coaching.
He noted that the team held its own against squads with far deeper jiu-jitsu experience, adding that the results reflected what strong preparation, commitment, and teamwork can achieve.
The stories behind each victory revealed athletes who learned to believe in themselves, trust their coaches, and battle beyond expectations. MLSA