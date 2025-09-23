FIVB head lauds PH hosting of Worlds

FIVB President Fabio Azevedo praised the Philippines’ hosting of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship during his meeting with officials of the Local Organizing Committee, where he also rode the LRT-2 train adorned with visuals of the World Championship.

Azevedo highlighted the country’s unique culture and the passionate support of its fans, noting that these made the Philippines’ hosting especially remarkable midway through the tournament.

“Filipinos love our sport. They are so warmly welcoming to everyone who comes to the country,” he said.

“I can assure you that every athlete and their entourage is here to perform at the world championships, and they are extremely happy to be here,” he added.

The tournament is currently in the Round of 16, with defending champion Italy and World No. 1 Poland already through to the quarterfinals, where they will face Belgium and Turkey, respectively.

As the stakes rise, Philippine National Volleyball Federation and Asian Volleyball Confederation President Ramon “Tats” Suzara encouraged fans to continue supporting the event and to attend the matches.

“I think, as organizers, we’re doing well. The expectations have been high, especially with our Alas men’s team. We’re on the right track, and I hope more fans will come, even without the Alas team, for the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals,” he said.

The Round of 16 continued Monday, September 22, and Tuesday, September 23, followed by the quarterfinals on September 24 and 25. The semifinals and finals are scheduled over the weekend, with the championship match set for Sunday, September 28. All games will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. PR