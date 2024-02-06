FM Arca, WNM Moulic clinch 1st Warden rapid chess tournament titles

Arca, a student of De La Salle Dasmariñas in Cavite, tallied 5.5 points in the six-round chessfest.

He was unbeaten in the first five rounds, hacking out wins over Rodrigo Bos, Cipriano Magalso, Allan Diez, arena grand master (AGM) Irwin Aton, and second-seeded NM Macacuna Macala.

Arca drew his sixth-round match against sixth-seeded Anthony Mosqueda.

"Happy ako natalo ko ang second seed [Macala]. Overall, it was a great experience (I am happy that I defeated the second seed.

Overall, it was a great experience)," Arca said in a phone interview on Monday afternoon, February 5.

He added, "Marami akong na-learn sa matches ko - to be patient sa laro at gamitin ang oras ng maayos (I learned a lot from my matches - to be patient in the game and use the time properly)."

Davao City's Denzel John Amar and Mosqueda along with General Santos City's John Christian Lesaca placed second, third, and fourth, respectively. The three scored similar five points, but Amar had superior tiebreaks. Macala (4.5) came fifth.

Arca also held a simul chess exhibition during the two-day event, beating 19 players and forcing a draw with one chesser.