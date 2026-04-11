Free jungolf training for Davao City youth

Organizers launched a grassroots golf program to introduce young children to the sport and develop future players during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum on April 9, 2026, at The Annex of SM City Davao, while also outlining upcoming international competition plans.

Tommy Inigo, South Pacific Davao Golf director, introduced the “South Pacific First Swing Program,” an initiative that aims to spark children’s interest in golf and develop future players.

The program will offer free training sessions for children aged 3 to 12 on May 25, 27, and 29, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the South Pacific Davao Driving Range.

Top Davao golfers, including Yvon Bisera, Elmer Salvador, Jeffren Lumbo, and Jhondie Casas, will coach participants.

Organizers expect around 20 to 30 children to join the free sessions.

“That is what South Pacific wants for the children because they are our upcoming golfers,” Inigo said.

Meanwhile, South Pacific Golf Club Davao is preparing for international competition as it heads to Vietnam for the 20th Sta. Lucia Golf Tour later this month.

Inigo said the team is in strong form ahead of its April 22 departure and expressed confidence in their readiness for the tournament, set from April 22 to 26 in Da Nang.

The Davao-based squad will compete with other Sta. Lucia Realty-affiliated teams, including Rancho Palos Verdes, along with clubs such as Eagle Ridge, Caliraya Springs, Beverly Place, Pinewoods, Summit Point, Alta Vista, Royale Tagaytay, Lakewood, and defending champion Orchard.

The tournament will use a 36-hole stroke-play format across multiple divisions, including regular, seniors, and ladies categories. Matches will be played at Ba Na Hills Golf Club and the Legend Danang Golf Resort Nicklaus course. ARIEN JOANNE MORALES/UM. SUNSTAR INTERN WITH DSA