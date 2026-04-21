Free youth paddling clinics open in Davao

The Davao City Paddling Association (DCPA), under the Aktibo Dabawenyo initiative and in partnership with the Davao City Sports Development Division, has launched a free grassroots paddling program this summer to develop young athletes.

The program runs from April 18 to May 31, 2026, at Kalayaan Beach Resort in Barangay Daliao, Toril. It offers introductory clinics in dragon boat racing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking for boys and girls ages 13 to 16.

“Similar to what we conducted during Araw ng Dabaw 2026, we are offering free clinics for dragon boat, stand-up paddle, and kayak,” said Clang Calolot during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum held Thursday, April 21, 2026, at The Annex of SM City Davao.

Organizers hold training sessions every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., aiming to widen youth participation. Each session accommodates 10 participants for stand-up paddleboarding, 10 for kayaking, and 20 for dragon boat.

Registration is open to Davao City residents through a QR code, with slots offered free of charge.

Organizers reported a strong turnout, completing the first two days of training with full participation. The program will wrap up with a mini-tournament to showcase the skills learned across the three paddling disciplines.

The DCPA urged more young Dabawenyos to join, highlighting how paddling builds strength, teamwork, and self-confidence. Vin Gallardo, DNSC/SunStar Davao