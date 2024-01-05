From Davao courts to USA

Shaira Hope Rivera, a 24-year-old tennis sensation and a bronze medalist at the Hanoi 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, shares her advice with fellow athletes: "Never give up on your dreams."

Shai, as she is affectionately known, has just accepted a full varsity scholarship from the University of West Alabama, USA.

After a challenging 27-hour journey from Cebu City to Birmingham, Alabama, with a layover in Japan, Shai arrived on Thursday, January 4.

She is set to begin her studies in Sports and Fitness Administration Management, with classes starting next week.

In a Facebook call interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, January 5, Shai expressed her belief that her journey to the U.S. is part of the Lord's plan.

She encourages athletes to be patient and never push themselves for anything.

"Have patience sa opportunity. Muabot ra gyud ang para nimo. Ayaw i push nga imoha na, paabuta kung will ni Lord (Patience is key when it comes to opportunities. What's meant for you will come at the right time. Don't force it; wait for the Lord's will)," she said. "Dapat stay humble. Dili malimot sa Ginoo. Pray gyud unsay plan ni Lord sa imong career (Stay humble and always remember God. Prayerfully seek what the Lord has planned for your career)."

Despite considering the cultural differences and initial homesickness, Shai accepted the offer from UWA women's tennis head coach Jeff Beaman. Her decision was influenced by the support of those close to her, who urged her to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Having declined earlier offers to study and play in the U.S., Shai believes that now is the perfect time for her to embark on this new chapter in her tennis career.