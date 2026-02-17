From patched spikes to big Davraa dreams

They ran with worn-out spikes patched with tape, torn soles, split seams, and dreams bigger than their circumstances. Now, the student-athletes of Santo Tomas Athletic Association (Staa) Mavericks are stepping into the regional stage with new gear, thanks to a surge of generosity from the local sports community.

Decorated coach Beverly Garcisto Villarino, known for producing Palarong Pambansa champions, now studying on varsity scholarships in Uaap-member universities, spearheaded a donation drive for his athletes from the Santo Tomas.

The Mavericks’ secondary boys and girls athletics teams dominated the Davao del Norte Division Provincial Meet, bringing home 14 gold medals and sending 15 qualifiers to the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet, scheduled February 23–28. Their performance contributed to Staa’s overall championship haul of 106 golds, 95 silvers, and 82 bronzes.

“We achieved our goals of winning gold and securing the overall championship,” Villarino said, noting that all athletes met the qualifying standards for the regional competition.

But triumph on the track doesn’t erase the daily struggles off it. Many of Villarino’s athletes come from underprivileged families and lack proper spikes and running shoes, essential for competing safely at higher-level meets.

Villarino turned to social media to seek assistance. “Thanks to the feature in SunStar Davao, our message reached generous individuals in the sports community who wanted to help,” he said, crediting journalist Marianne Abalayan for sharing the story.

The response was swift from Dabawenyos. Megiko Dormitel Davao donated shoes for Villarino’s athletes, including current Palarong Pambansa and National Batang Pinoy stars Samantha V. Martinez, Ruth Mae Teodocio, Sheena Rabuya Che Che, and Hana Kei. “We are forever grateful to Megiko Dormitel for sharing your blessings with our deserving student-athletes,” Villarino posted on Facebook.

The Davao Noble Empire Eagles Club, led by James Alvarado James, provided three additional pairs of running shoes.

Lots for Less Davao, according to Villariono, committed five pairs.

Two more pairs from Manila, including a spike and a walkathon shoe, are on the way via LBC. The Davao del Norte provincial government has also pledged spikes for the team competing in the 2026 Davraa Meet.

The Mavericks returned to in-house training on February 7, two days after the provincial meet, leaving barely two weeks to prepare for the regional competition. Villarino said he is prioritizing strength and conditioning while athletes recover.

The coach has long inspired his athletes to overcome obstacles. He previously launched a donation drive for Lorenz “Soysoy” Datiles, a five-time gold medalist who trained in improvised “Frankenspikes.” Donors later provided him with proper spikes and gear, allowing him to pursue a university scholarship and continue his athletic career.

With new shoes and support, the Mavericks will run, jump, and throw their way through the regional meet, showing their determination and the strength of Santo Tomas athletics. MLSA