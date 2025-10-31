From sidelines to spotlight

A steady climb

Nuique’s Batang Pinoy story reads like a slow-burning ascent, each year building on the last.

In 2023 in Manila, he first hinted at what was coming, pocketing one gold, two silvers, and a bronze. It was a promising breakout, the kind that makes coaches take a second look.

By 2024 in Puerto Princesa, he was no longer just a kid with potential; he arrived as a contender and swept four gold medals, leaving no doubt about his place among the country’s best young gymnasts.

Now in 2025 in General Santos City, Nuique delivered again: four more golds and a silver, a winning close to his Batang Pinoy run that affirmed his rise from curious beginner to one of Davao City’s most decorated youth athletes.

Nuique said each competition felt light and enjoyable despite nerves.

“I didn’t feel pressured,” he said. “Other LGUs were so nice that it felt like regular games. But of course, I still got nervous because I could make mistakes, so I tried my best to reach the highest medal.”

His back-to-back golden haul only reinforced his belief that his journey is far from over.

Eyes on a bigger purpose

More than building his own collection, Nuique dreams of lifting other young athletes.

“My dream is to help other athletes become known in the city,” he said. “I want to share my knowledge, inspire, encourage, and help them feel what I felt during and after my competitions.”

His school, Holy Child College of Davao, celebrated his feat on social media, calling his latest five-medal harvest “an incredible haul” and praising his consistency and excellence.

As his Batang Pinoy chapter closes, Nuique leaves a legacy not defined only by medals but by the story of a young boy who once watched from the sidelines and chose to soar. MLSA