Fueled by a Del Monte setback, Avaricio pulls away at Apo Classic

DAVAO City – Chanelle Avaricio is no longer looking back.

Armed with a hot start, steely focus, and the painful memory of a missed opportunity just last week, Avaricio roared into a commanding lead at the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic – and this time, she’s intent on finishing what she started.

Determined to atone for her late-round meltdown at Del Monte, where a five-shot lead dissolved into a heartbreaking playoff loss to Sarah Ababa, Avaricio delivered a masterclass in course management and clutch execution at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

She fired a superb four-under-par 68, punctuated by an eagle-2 on the very first hole, to break away from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour field with a whopping eight-shot lead at the halfway mark.

“My short game really carried me today – especially the putting,” said Avaricio, whose four-under 140 total kept her safely ahead of Princess Superal, who pooled a 148 after a 73.

Despite holding a commanding lead, Avaricio isn't taking anything for granted – especially after struggling to close out strongly at Del Monte.

“No changes, but I’ll play my best and hope for the best,” said Avaricio, who dominated the Forest Hills leg last June.

She was on the verge of replicating that performance at Del Monte but faltered down the stretch, losing her rhythm and composure. Still, she's taking the setback in stride and remains confident heading into the final round.

“It’s the same situation as last week. I know I have a good chance, but anything can happen. All I can do is focus on playing well tomorrow,” she added.

For Avaricio, playing well goes beyond just keeping her drives in the fairway.

“It’s all about shot placement – starting off the tee, hitting more greens in regulation, and hopefully sinking those putts,” she said.

The 2025 season has seen flashes of brilliance from Avaricio, but her stunning collapse at Del Monte – where she surrendered a five-shot advantage on the back nine and lost to Ababa in sudden death – had the potential to derail her confidence. Instead, it fueled her resolve.

Avaricio wasted no time setting the tone at Apo. On the par-4 opening hole, she ripped a solid drive down the fairway before pulling out her trusted 50-degree wedge from 100 yards. She watched as the ball tracked the flag and disappeared into the cup for a spectacular eagle-2 – a shot that seemed to exorcise the ghosts of last week.

I hit it straight, and it went in," she recalled.

She followed it up with a birdie on the par-3 No. 4 and, despite a bogey on the next hole, stayed steady through the treacherous middle stretch of the course. She later added birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 to complete a clinical 34-34 round – one that left the rest of the field reeling.

While Avaricio surged, others struggled to keep pace. Local favorite Mafy Singson, who had started the day just a stroke of Avaricio, stumbled badly with a shocking 79 that dropped her 12 shots back at 152.

Superal emerged as the closest challenger after a one-over card, but her 148 aggregate still leaves her trailing by a daunting margin.

Florence Bisera (71), Rev Alcantara (74), Chihiro Ikeda (74), and Daniella Uy (75) matched 149s – already nine strokes adrift. Ababa, last week’s surprise winner, recovered with a 74 after a first-round 78 but is still 12 shots behind at 152, alongside Singson.

With a lead this commanding, talk of a potential runaway win is inevitable – especially given the way Avaricio is striking the ball and navigating Apo’s tight layout and undulating greens. But she knows better than to get ahead of herself.

“Golf has a way of humbling you quickly,” she said with a wry smile. “I’m happy with where I’m at, but nothing’s done until the last putt drops. I’ve learned that lesson the hard way.”

Still, the signs are all pointing toward another victory – and perhaps redemption. If Avaricio can maintain her rhythm and poise over the final round, she may just leave the rest of the field in the dust and erase the sting of Del Monte with a resounding statement victory. PR