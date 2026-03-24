Fuentes, Colindres top Judiciary Fun Run

Other winners included Rolly B. Carnalna and Judge Zarah Aguinsado-Silvosa in the 1.25K male and female divisions, respectively. Jeremiah N. Caballero and Rosalie M. Santiago captured the 3K titles, while Louise L. Edig topped the women’s 5K category.

The Davao leg reflected the diversity and reach of the region’s legal community. Participants included judges from first- and second-level courts, court employees, and key justice sector stakeholders such as the Public Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Ombudsman, prosecutors under the Department of Justice, and members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. Their presence underscored the event’s broader goal of building camaraderie across institutions that support the justice system.

Participants traveled from across the 11th Judicial Region, including Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Surigao del Sur, as well as the highly urbanized cities of Davao City and General Santos City, underscoring the region-wide turnout.

The activity, themed “SPJI: In Full Speed,” highlighted the judiciary’s push for resilience and teamwork—this time not inside courtrooms, but along the race course. DEF