Fun runs promote inclusion in Cebu, Davao

About 630 runners and companions have joined four 3-kilometer fun runs organized by LGA Voices Beyond Barriers in Cebu and Davao City over the past two years, promoting inclusion and giving people with disabilities more opportunities to participate in community activities.

Founded by Lance Alwynn Benedict Anggala, the movement initially focused on people with visual impairments before expanding its programs to include people with disabilities more broadly. It aims to help participants build connections, take part in public events, and celebrate their abilities.

“For many participants, getting to the starting line was already a form of victory,” Anggala said. “I wanted them to feel welcome, supported, and proud of themselves.”

The runs took place in Cebu on Sept. 14 and in Davao City on Oct. 5 in 2025. The program returned to Cebu on Sept. 13 and Davao City on Oct. 4 this year, with events at FiestaMall in Cebu and Citygate Mall Buhangin in Davao City.

Family members, friends, volunteers, and other community supporters joined the participants, turning the runs into shared celebrations of determination and belonging.

Some participants ran, while others walked the course at their own pace. Volunteers and companions provided assistance along the route, helping ensure that participants could take part comfortably and safely.

Visually impaired runners joined companions, while participants with physical disabilities made their way to the finish line with determination. Children, teenagers and adults took part, with organizers encouraging everyone to focus on participation rather than competition.

Families and friends cheered from the sidelines as volunteers offered support and runners encouraged one another. Finishers crossed the line to applause and smiles, making the event about more than completing the distance.

The turnout also highlighted the importance of making community events accessible. With appropriate assistance, including companions and volunteers along the route, more people with disabilities can participate in public activities.

LGA Voices Beyond Barriers seeks to address not only physical barriers but also misconceptions that can prevent people with disabilities from joining community events and social activities.

The movement views simple activities such as fun runs as opportunities to build relationships and strengthen a sense of belonging. For participating families, the experience offered a chance to celebrate their loved ones’ efforts and share in their achievements.

For the organizers, inclusion means more than providing access. It means creating welcoming spaces where people with disabilities can participate fully, make choices, build relationships, and have their contributions recognized.

Through four runs in Cebu and Davao City, LGA Voices Beyond Barriers has continued to promote a shared message: Everyone deserves a place at the starting line. PR