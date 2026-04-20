Gandler and Pons bring grit to PVL’s biggest stage

All eyes will be on Vanie Gandler and Bernadeth Pons as they bring their firepower, grit, and leadership to center stage when Cignal and Creamline clash for the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference crown.

While rising stars have dominated the scoring charts, it is Gandler and Pons who carry the weight of experience and all-around brilliance – elements that could ultimately decide the outcome of the best-of-three Finals series beginning Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses has emphasized health as a crucial factor in their bid for an 11th championship, but much will hinge on how Pons delivers for a team that has battled injuries and endured a grueling path, including multiple do-or-die matches, to reach its 15th Finals appearance.

“Of course, I’m very grateful because the core of our team is still intact. That’s something we’re bringing into the Finals,” said Pons in Filipino. “We know it won’t be easy, so we have to work hard for every point. We need to put in the effort starting in training, and we have to want it more – the desire to win the remaining games.”

Pons powered Creamline’s semifinal run with a 28-point explosion against PLDT, followed by solid performances of 17 and 12 points against Cignal and Farm Fresh.

“Our goal is really to win the championship in this conference,” she added, reflecting on their title-less campaign last season after completing a historic Grand Slam the year before.

But standing in their way is a determined Cignal squad led by one of the fiercest competitors in the league.

Gandler’s intensity has been evident throughout their campaign, especially in their semis victory over Creamline, where the former Ateneo standout delivered a triple-double performance of 24 points, 10 digs, and 10 receptions to clinch the first Finals berth for the Super Spikers.

“We can’t explain how deep this means for us because we know how hard we’ve worked,” said Gandler. “I’m just so grateful to the team because the player I am today is because of them.”

For Gandler, Cignal’s success is rooted in collective purpose.

“We want the best for each other. It’s really not about ourselves – it’s about the team,” she said.

If both stars perform at their peak, they could neutralize each other statistically, shifting the spotlight to their supporting casts – something both players believe will rise to the occasion.

“I’m confident in our team that we can make it back to the Finals,” said Pons. “Our start may have been shaky because the level of competition has really gone up. Every game is a battle now, and that’s a challenge for us. We’re just grateful we survived each game, even if our run wasn’t perfect. The team is still there.”

Meanwhile, Gandler stressed a mindset that goes beyond simply reaching the championship stage.

“Our focus isn’t just making it to the Finals. Our focus is training like champions every day,” she said. “We pray for a championship, but that comes with challenges – and we have to play like champions.”

“It means the world to me because I see the qualities of a champion in each one of my teammates. They’ve made me a better player and person,” she added.

Despite acknowledging Cignal’s system and strong play, Pons emphasized that Creamline’s approach will center on its own execution.

“They’re playing really well and are very disciplined as a team,” she said. “But for us, we’ll focus more on what we can do on the court. We’re grateful that everyone is healthy and complete heading into the Finals. We’ll continue to work for it in training.”

“For now, we’ll recover first so we can come back at 100 percent,” she added.

With a four-day break allowing both teams to recalibrate and study each other’s tendencies, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown. But when Game One begins, the spotlight will inevitably shine brightest on two of the league’s most explosive performers – Gandler and Pons – ready to leave everything on the floor in pursuit of the PVL’s ultimate prize. PR