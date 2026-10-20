Gawilan’s golden moment fueled by a father’s love

When Ernie Gawilan touched the wall to claim the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, the victory meant more than extending his reign in the pool.

For the 35-year-old para swimmer from Davao City, it was the reward for years of hard work, months away from his family and a personal goal: to bring home a medal for his eight-month-old daughter, Eliana.

“Lipay kaayo ko, Ma’am. Nakahilak ko sa akong gibati, sa emosyon po nako sa training (I was so happy, ma’am. I was overwhelmed with emotion and even cried, thinking about all the hard work I put into training),” Gawilan said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, a day after winning the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7.

Gawilan said he had imagined winning a medal and placing it on his daughter when he returned home.

“Pero sa competition ako nang i-imagine ba nga maka-medal ko, unsa nga color, ako yung pasuot sa iya pag-uli (During the competition, I kept imagining myself winning a medal, whatever its color, and putting it on my daughter when I got home),” he said.

The victory also holds special meaning for his wife, Ilonah Jane, as the couple prepares to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 28 — making his golden triumph an early anniversary gift.

Gawilan had spent about four months away from his family while preparing for the Games, with the demands of training keeping him focused on the goal ahead.

On Monday, he gave them a reason to celebrate.

Gawilan clocked 4 minutes, 56.72 seconds at the Rainbow Pool of the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, becoming the first Filipino athlete to win gold at this year’s Games. He beat China’s Zhang Yilong, who finished in 5:01.36, and Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong, who took bronze in 5:24.23.

The victory extended Gawilan’s reign in the 400-meter freestyle S7 across three consecutive Asian Para Games editions, following his triumphs in 2018 and 2023.

It also secured his qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, his fourth appearance at the world’s premier competition for athletes with disabilities.