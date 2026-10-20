Gawilan’s golden moment fueled by a father’s love

When Ernie Gawilan touched the wall to claim the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, the victory meant more than extending his reign in the pool.
For the 35-year-old para swimmer from Davao City, it was the reward for years of hard work, months away from his family and a personal goal: to bring home a medal for his eight-month-old daughter, Eliana.
“Lipay kaayo ko, Ma’am. Nakahilak ko sa akong gibati, sa emosyon po nako sa training (I was so happy, ma’am. I was overwhelmed with emotion and even cried, thinking about all the hard work I put into training),” Gawilan said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, a day after winning the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7.
Gawilan said he had imagined winning a medal and placing it on his daughter when he returned home.
“Pero sa competition ako nang i-imagine ba nga maka-medal ko, unsa nga color, ako yung pasuot sa iya pag-uli (During the competition, I kept imagining myself winning a medal, whatever its color, and putting it on my daughter when I got home),” he said.
The victory also holds special meaning for his wife, Ilonah Jane, as the couple prepares to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 28 — making his golden triumph an early anniversary gift.
Gawilan had spent about four months away from his family while preparing for the Games, with the demands of training keeping him focused on the goal ahead.
On Monday, he gave them a reason to celebrate.
Gawilan clocked 4 minutes, 56.72 seconds at the Rainbow Pool of the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, becoming the first Filipino athlete to win gold at this year’s Games. He beat China’s Zhang Yilong, who finished in 5:01.36, and Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong, who took bronze in 5:24.23.
The victory extended Gawilan’s reign in the 400-meter freestyle S7 across three consecutive Asian Para Games editions, following his triumphs in 2018 and 2023.
It also secured his qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, his fourth appearance at the world’s premier competition for athletes with disabilities.
A race of patience and pace
Gawilan’s winning performance did not come without a fight.
He said Zhang and Toh surged ahead early in the race, forcing him to stay composed and maintain a steady pace rather than try to match their speed immediately.
He made his decisive move in the final 50 meters.
“Si Singapore, kusog kaayo ang iyang paglangoy, murag sobra ra kaayo siya sa iyang pacing. Mao nga ako, nagpabilin lang ko sa akong konsistenteng tulin aron dili ko kaayo mabiyaan nila (Singapore was swimming very fast, perhaps pushing the pace too hard. I focused on maintaining a steady speed so I wouldn’t fall too far behind),” he said.
Gawilan said he relied on the pacing strategy he had practiced in training, saving enough energy to make his move near the finish.
“Last 50, Ma’am,” he said when asked when he began to pull away from his rivals.
He also acknowledged that the preparation for this year’s competition demanded a different level of intensity.
“Lahi gyud, ma’am. Lahi gyud siya (It was really different, ma’am. The training was much more demanding),” he said.
The adjustments paid off. Gawilan broke the five-minute mark despite admitting he didn't expect to swim that fast.
“Kay ako gani, wala gyud ko nag-expect nga mag-under five minutes pa ko (Even I did not expect that I would go under five minutes),” he said.
His performance reflected the work he and his teammates had put into preparing for the Games.
“Positive lang akong huna-huna, kaya nato ni. Focus lang sa, kay sigurado man ko nga nag-training mi tanan para ani. Full prepared mi sa kining competition ni, Ma’am (We should stay positive and believe we can do this. We need to stay focused because we all trained for this competition and came fully prepared),” he said.
A father’s motivation
Gawilan’s gold medal also carried the weight of time spent away from home.
His daughter, Eliana, was only eight months old when he competed in Japan. Being separated from his family for four months made the training sacrifice more personal, but it also gave him something to look forward to beyond the finish line.
The thought of returning home with a medal helped him push through the demands of preparation.
For Gawilan, the victory was not just about beating the clock or his rivals. It was also about showing his daughter what years of discipline and perseverance could achieve.
The medal will be another milestone in a career marked by sustained success at the Asian Para Games. Gawilan won four gold and two silver medals at the 2018 Jakarta Games, then added a gold and a bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
With his latest victory, he has once again shown that he can compete with the region’s best.
At 35, Gawilan said he still feels strong and has no immediate plans to retire.
“Murag nakuha nako, naa pa may kusog, Ma’am (I feel that I still have the strength to keep going, Ma’am),” he said.
His focus now shifts to his remaining events at the Asian Para Games, where he hopes to add to his medal haul before turning his attention to the 2028 Paralympics.
For now, however, his thoughts also turn to home — to his wife, who will celebrate their first anniversary with him on Oct. 28, and to Eliana, the little girl whose image helped carry him through the race.
When he finally returns, the gold medal will be more than proof of another victory. It will be a gift earned through sacrifice, perseverance, and a father’s love. MLSA