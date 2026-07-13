Germo, Turno rule Yakult 16K races

Louie Germo and Analyn Turno conquered the premier 16-kilometer races to lead the winners of the 34th Yakult 10-Miler Trilogy Davao held in an out-and-back course from the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina, Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Germo ruled the men's 16K division in one hour, five minutes, and 25 seconds, holding off Marlon James Alberto, who finished two minutes behind in 1:07:25. Jem Boiser secured third place in 1:10:55.

Turno, meanwhile, topped the women's 16K race with a time of 1:22:26. Easther Vincent Familar crossed the finish line in second place in 1:25:01, while Jade Cuna completed the podium in 1:25:58.

The annual running event also featured 10K, 5K, and 3K races, giving runners of different ages and experience levels a chance to compete.

In the men's 10K, Mark Luigi Joyce set the pace with a winning time of 38:02, beating Ritchan Mataos, who clocked 42:41, and Katoto Galgani, who finished in 43:00.

The women's 10K produced one of the closest and most dramatic battles of the event, as 17-year-old Faith Marie Ocon waited until the final 100 meters to make her decisive move and edge Kate Duffy Gel McDowell by just 11 seconds.

Ocon, a Grade 12 student at Calinan National High School, crossed the finish line in 44:01, with McDowell close behind in 44:12. Ayhra Mae Lovitos took third in 48:02.

"Last 100m, nag-break away ko. Pacing-pacing, pulihanay. Panid-ay ra mi (I broke away in the last 100 meters. We kept pacing each other and taking turns at the front. We were just watching each other closely)," Ocon told SunStar Davao in an interview on Monday, July 13.

The teenager said the late surge was no spur-of-the-moment gamble. It was a race strategy she had repeatedly practised.

"Ginapraktis nako strategy sa game (I practice that strategy for races)," she said.

The Yakult victory marked Ocon's third 10K title for the year, following earlier triumphs in the Rexona Run and the Santé Barley Trilogy Run Asia.

Yet Ocon admitted she entered Sunday's race with modest expectations after a week with little preparation and other commitments on the eve of the event.

"Wala kaayo ko nag-expect kay before the day sa race, naa koy gilakaw. Last week, walay preparation. Wala kaayo koy train, wala kaayo ko'y trust nga mudaog, pero nag-hope ko nga mag-podium finish (I didn't really expect to win because I had somewhere to go the day before the race. I had no preparation last week and hardly trained, so I wasn't very confident that I would win. I was just hoping for a podium finish)," she said.

Instead, Ocon found herself locked in a tactical duel before summoning enough speed for one final breakaway — a closing burst that transformed her hope for a podium finish into another 10K championship.

Arjun Soriano emerged victorious in the men's 5K after completing the course in 19:53. Memark Madriga followed closely in 20:02, while Nestor Madula claimed third in 20:12, leaving just 19 seconds between the top three finishers.

Rhianne Manacap captured the women's 5K crown in 21:49. Rebecca Mae Patricio placed second in 23:26, while Sheinee Suico rounded out the podium in 25:00.

Young runners also took center stage in the 3K event.

Seven-year-old Elijah Paul Cambalon won the boys' division in 20:15, ahead of 11-year-old Neil Marion Lanuza, who clocked 21:51, and 12-year-old KC Francis Villaflores, who finished in 32:38.

In the girls' 3K, 13-year-old Julia Embac delivered the fastest performance of the division, crossing the finish line in 14:57. Nine-year-old Filotea Aorhi Cambalon finished second in 30:13, while 11-year-old KC Gwyneth Villaflores took third in 32:42.

HyveSports and Davao City-based KinetixSports partnered to stage the Davao City leg of the trilogy run. SunStar Davao is an official media partner. MLSA