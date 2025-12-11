Gilas 3x3 men survive Malaysia, advance to semis

BANGKOK— Joseph Sedurifa played the hero’s role, booming in the game-winning deuce as the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men squad nipped Malaysia, 21-19, on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the men’s 3x3 basketball competition of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games at the Nimbutir Stadium here.

Sedurifa’s two-pointer with 1:19 left saved the wards of coach Patrick Fran from the jaws of defeat to remain unscathed in Pool B, with a chance to top their group when they square off with Laos Thursday at 11 a.m. (local time).

Naturalized big man Ange Kouame bulldozed his way to eight points while Joseph Eriobu and John Rey Pasaol chipped in five markers each.

Sedurifa also had three points for the Gilas 3x3.

“2-0 does not mean anything. We have to continue playing, and with the same kind of defense, especially, I think Vietnam made three (two-pointers). In this game, I think Malaysia made four. We can’t afford that,” Fran said. “We have to defend the two, ganyan naman talaga ang 3x3 basketball.

“We have to defend the two. The faster na maka-adjust si Ange and the rest of the guys, the better for the team,” he added.

A Kouame layup gave his side a 16-12 lead with under three minutes remaining, but the Malaysians refused to fold and forged a 19-all count on a two-pointer by Ting Chung Hong before Sedurifa rose to the occasion.

The Gilas 3x3 men's squad is bidding to reach the Promised Land after taking home the silver against Cambodia in Phnom Penh two years ago.

Citing security and safety concerns, the Cambodians withdrew from the Games on Wednesday. PR/POC MEDIA POOL