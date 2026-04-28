Gilas 3x3 teams reach quarters, PH stays 3rd

SANYA, China — Both the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men and women teams reached the quarterfinals of the basketball tournaments, which somehow soothed the pain of the Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball squads’ exit, as the Philippines stayed in third place overall, Monday in the 6th Asian Beach Games.

At press time Monday, the official medal tally showed the Philippines in the third spot with three gold, two silver, and two bronze in the 45-nation continental showcase.

Host China still tops the standings with 14 gold, 11 silver, and four bronze medals, followed by Thailand (4-5-3).

Team Philippines’ campaign in this resort city is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee under its President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

The three mints were courtesy of jiu-jitsu’s Annie Ramirez and Alexandria Luz Enriquez and high jump standout Leonard Grospe as the Games returned after a 10-year hiatus.

The Philippines will host the 2028 edition of the ABG in Cebu.

The two silvers came from jiu-jitsu bet Emily Thomas and the women’s relay team of Jessica Rose Laurance, Kristina Marie Knott, Lianne Diana Pama, and Shane Poince, with the two bronze won by Laurance in the 60 meter dash and Kaila Napolis in jiu-jitsu, respectively.

The men’s quartet lost to Iran, 14-21, to end its Pool A bid but still advanced to the quarterfinals at the Sanya Sports Centre Gymnasium here.

Despite the coach Patrick Fran-mentored side’s first loss of the joust, Gilas 3x3 men finished with a 2-1 record in a three-team tie with Iran and China and emerged as No. 1 in their group via the total accumulated points.

“We accomplished our goal to top our pool. Just to be honest, the boys deserved to be here. They worked hard, and this is a blessing for us because of the hard work we put in the first day,” Gilas 3x3 men's coach Patrick Fran said.

“I think this is a big preparation for us going into the quarterfinal tomorrow,” he added.

Jeff Manday fired eight points for the Pinoy 3x3 cagers while Nic Cabañero added six.

Gilas 3x3 men’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be known on Tuesday.

The women's 3x3 side shrugged off a slow start to complete a sweep of Group C, defeating Kyrgyzstan, 21-15, and securing a quarterfinal spot.

The Gilas women battled back from an early deficit when their lax defense helped Kyrgyzstan gain the lead early.

Fortunately, 3x3 veterans Mikka Cacho and Tantoy Ferrer combined to slowly chip at the lead, with Gabi Bade and Kaye Pingol also making key baskets down the stretch against the winless Kyrgyzstan squad.