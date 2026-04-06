Gilas books 3X3 Asia Cup quarters

Gilas Pilipinas secured a spot in the knockout stage of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after pulling away from Chinese Taipei, 21-13, in a decisive Pool A clash Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Jerrick Ahanmisi powered the Filipinos with 11 points, drilling four two-pointers that broke the game open when it mattered most. He scored eight points from beyond the arc, repeatedly punishing the defense and swinging momentum firmly in the Philippines’ favor.

Gilas played with urgency in a do-or-die match for the No. 2 spot. Christopher Koon added five points, Louis Raphael Cu chipped in three, and Sean Alter scored two as the team leaned on balanced production and steady defense.

Chinese Taipei stayed within reach early, but Ahanmisi took control midway through the contest. He buried back-to-back deuces to stretch a slim 12-8 edge to 15-8, creating the separation Gilas needed.

Koon then attacked the basket for a crucial score that moved the Philippines to match point. Moments later, Ahanmisi delivered the finishing blow, sealing the victory and sending Gilas to the quarterfinals.

Chun-Sheng Chang led Chinese Taipei with five points, matched by Chia Chuan Chen, while Yu Fu added three.

Earlier in pool play, Mongolia claimed the top seed with a 2-0 record, including a 21-19 win over Gilas and a 21-15 victory against Chinese Taipei.

With the win, the Philippines advances to face Pool C leader South Korea in the quarterfinals on Sunday, April 5, 2026, carrying momentum from a performance defined by shot-making, composure, and timely execution. PBA PR