Gilas women settle for silver in beach games

SANYA, China — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women’s team failed to deliver a fourth gold medal for Team Philippines at the 6th Asian Beach Games when they fell against host China, 13-21, in the gold medal match on Wednesday at the Sanya Sports Centre Gymnasium here.

Up against a towering China team led by the inside presence of Hengyu Yang and the sharp shooting of Fengyi Sun, the Gilas belles were left chasing throughout the game.

Early on, the Nationals were behind, 5-11, before bruiser Mikka Cacho willed the team back alongside 3x3 veteran Kaye Pingol.

Utilizing their speed, Cacho and Pingol attacked the basket with Tantoy Ferrer and Gabi Bade also poking holes in the China defense, which kept Gilas looking for an outside shot that just didn’t come.

Bade made things interesting with a converted and-one opportunity that got the Philippines within four, 12-16, with 3:34 ticks remaining.

But with its offensive arsenal, China was just too overwhelming.