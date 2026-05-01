Gilas women settle for silver in beach games

SANYA, China — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women’s team failed to deliver a fourth gold medal for Team Philippines at the 6th Asian Beach Games when they fell against host China, 13-21, in the gold medal match on Wednesday at the Sanya Sports Centre Gymnasium here.
Up against a towering China team led by the inside presence of Hengyu Yang and the sharp shooting of Fengyi Sun, the Gilas belles were left chasing throughout the game.
Early on, the Nationals were behind, 5-11, before bruiser Mikka Cacho willed the team back alongside 3x3 veteran Kaye Pingol.
Utilizing their speed, Cacho and Pingol attacked the basket with Tantoy Ferrer and Gabi Bade also poking holes in the China defense, which kept Gilas looking for an outside shot that just didn’t come.
Bade made things interesting with a converted and-one opportunity that got the Philippines within four, 12-16, with 3:34 ticks remaining.
But with its offensive arsenal, China was just too overwhelming.
“Medyo, we ran out of gas nung dulo. Pero, I'm very happy with our performance (We kind of ran out of gas at the end, but I’m very happy with our performance). We really gave them a battle in the last game. Obviously, the height difference was a big factor,” said Gilas women 3x3 head coach Anton Altamirano after the match. “Pero I think if we had enough rest, siguro medyo panggap na rin sila. Pero, I think if we could probably give ourselves another game against them, I think we'll have a different result (But I think if we had enough rest, we could have matched them better. If we had another game against them, I believe the result could be different).”
Cacho finished with five points while Ferrer added four markers. Pingol and Bade added two points each.
The women’s silver softened the blow of a missed podium for the men’s team, who also fell against China with identical scores.
It was also the best finish for the Gilas women, who last finished on the podium in 2012 when they clinched the bronze. PR