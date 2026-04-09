Ginebra eyes rebound, Magnolia chases streak in Manila Clasico

Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia renew their Manila Clasico rivalry, Friday, April 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena, with both teams looking to gain ground in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup standings.

Ginebra enters the 7:30 p.m. clash seeking a bounce-back win after an 82-85 loss to San Miguel Beer, where it squandered a 15-point lead. Magnolia, meanwhile, rides momentum from back-to-back victories behind new import Clint Chapman.

The Gin Kings hold a 2-2 record, tied for seventh with TNT Tropang 5G, while the Hotshots sit at 2-3.

Magnolia coach LA Tenorio faces his mentor Tim Cone and former teammates, but he downplayed the rivalry.

“We’ll be ready not because it’s Ginebra or Manila Clasico, but because we need to improve. We’re still below .500,” Tenorio said.

He expects a strong response from Cone’s squad.

“I know Ginebra will be ready after that loss. Coach Tim will have them prepared,” he added.

Magnolia has found rhythm in its recent wins, with improved ball movement, shooting, and defense. Chapman has provided a steady presence in the paint, helping power victories over the Macau Black Knights and Terrafirma Dyip.

Ginebra, however, has the personnel to match up, especially if Japeth Aguilar returns to the rotation.

As in most Clasico matchups, the outcome could hinge on a single possession—a key stop, rebound, or clutch shot. PBA/FROM THE WIRES