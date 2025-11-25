Global athletic brand unveils national team football kits

Puma Philippines marked a milestone for Philippine football on Monday, November 24, 2024, unveiling the 2026 Philippine Football Federation (PFF) national team kits at Bridgetowne, Pasig City.

The launch highlighted the Philippine women’s futsal team (PWFT) ahead of their home debut at the Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025 and introduced new kits for the men’s national team and U23 squad preparing for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

Under bright lights and amidst cheering fans, national team players, PFF officials, Puma representatives, Robinsons Land Corporation executives, and partners showcased jerseys designed to combine high-performance technology with Filipino cultural motifs.

The 2026 kits build on Puma’s previous designs, incorporating inspiration from tribal textiles, woven patterns, and Philippine flag colors. Advanced sweat-wicking fabrics, strategic ventilation, and athletic tailoring equip players for peak performance in both futsal and outdoor football.

The Men’s and U23 Away Kits feature a clean white design with modern Filipino-inspired elements, engineered for high-intensity play and unrestricted movement at the SEA Games. The Men’s Home Kit and the Women’s Futsal Home Kit sport a deep national blue accented with fine linework drawn from traditional weaving patterns, symbolizing unity, resilience, and heritage. The PWFT Away Kit introduces a bold pink palette, making a striking statement as the team competes on home turf.

A highlight of the event was Bridgetowne’s Victor statue, illuminated in the new kit colors of blue, pink, and white. The towering figure became a living canvas celebrating Filipino strength, resilience, and the country’s growing presence in international football and futsal.

Since formalizing its partnership with the PFF in May 2024, Puma has provided long-term support for Philippine football development from grassroots programs to international competitions. The collaboration continues with the Second Send-Off Event on December 8 ahead of the SEA Games. PR