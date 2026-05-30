Golden redemption

One year after leaving the Palarong Pambansa without a medal, Stephen Y. Fuertes returned with a singular goal — to finish what he started.

The 18-year-old Fuertes completed his redemption journey and reaffirmed his mastery over longtime rival Krelz Jan Gecosala of Soccsksargen Region, carving out an 8-5 victory in the secondary boys’ singles final to capture the gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa lawn tennis competition. A stunning comeback after failing to reach the podium during last year’s games in Ilocos Norte.

“Happy po kasi last year natalo ako kaya pinaghandaan ko talaga itong year na ito (I’m happy because I lost last year, so I really prepared hard for this year),” Fuertes said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Friday, May 29.

Rather than thinking about the outcome, Fuertes said he focused on controlling what he could during the tournament.

“Wala. Ang sa akin lang ay mag-focus lang talaga ako sa laro ko (No. My mindset was simply to focus on my game),” he said when asked if he expected to win the title.

The title match featured two players who have become familiar opponents on the junior tennis circuit. Fuertes said he had already beaten Gecosala eight times in previous tournaments, giving him confidence heading into another high-stakes encounter. Despite that advantage, he refused to take the match lightly and stayed focused on executing his game plan from start to finish.

The championship adds to a growing Palaro résumé for Fuertes, who won a gold medal in the doubles category during the 2024 games in Cebu City before enduring a disappointing campaign in 2025.

“Wala ako naka-medal last year. Kulang yung training ko kaya natalo ako (I didn’t win a medal last year. My training wasn’t enough, and I lost),” he said.

The setback fueled his determination heading into this year’s competition.

Fuertes’ journey to the top began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally a basketball player, he switched sports after contact games were restricted.

“Mga kaibigan ko na tennis player kasi dati basketball ang sports ko. Kaso noong pandemic, bawal ang contact sports kaya doon nila ako pinatry mag-tennis hanggang sa nagustuhan ko ang tennis (My friends were tennis players. Basketball was my sport before, but during the pandemic, contact sports were not allowed, so they encouraged me to try tennis, and eventually I fell in love with it),” he said.

The decision changed his life.

“Parang tinadhana talaga sa akin ang tennis kasi sa aming pamilya ako ang first na maglaro ng tennis (It feels like tennis was destined for me because I’m the first one in our family to play the sport),” he said.

An only child, Fuertes began playing tennis in 2020 and quickly developed into one of the region’s top young players despite having no family background in the sport.

Competing on the national stage, however, brought its own challenges.

“Pressure po dito sa Palaro dahil once a year lang (There’s a lot of pressure in the Palaro because it only comes once a year),” he said.

Despite the pressure, Fuertes delivered his best performance when it mattered most, helping Davao Region add another gold medal to its campaign.

The victory carried special meaning because of the sacrifices and support of those around him. His mother, Marifi Y. Fuertes, works overseas as an OFW, while his father, Noel L. Fuertes, has remained one of his strongest supporters.

“Para sa aking pamilya na sumusuporta sa akin at pati na rin sa mga taong nag-sponsor sa akin at mga taong sumusuporta sa laro ko (This is for my family who supports me, as well as my sponsors and everyone who continues to support my tennis journey),” Fuertes said when asked who he dedicated the gold medal to.

He also thanked the people who helped him reach the top of the podium.

“Thank you sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin, lalo na sa parents ko, sponsor, coaches ko at sa Tennis on Wheels. Maraming salamat po dahil kung wala kayo, wala rin ako dito (Thank you to everyone who supports me, especially my parents, sponsors, coaches, and Tennis on Wheels. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be here),” Fuertes said.

The gold medal may be Fuertes’ final appearance at the Palarong Pambansa as he prepares to enter college, but he believes his journey in tennis is far from over.

“Yes, marami pa akong gustong patunayan (Yes, I still have a lot to prove),” he said.

His long-term goal extends beyond national competitions.

“Makalaro ng Olympics at mag-successful sa life (To compete in the Olympics and become successful in life),” Fuertes said when asked about his ultimate dream as an athlete.

As he closes his Palarong Pambansa chapter with a gold medal, Fuertes leaves Agusan del Sur having transformed last year’s disappointment into one of the biggest victories of his young career. MLSA