Gracias, Messi

In the Philippines, where football continues to grow, he hopes Messi’s career will encourage more children to pick up a ball and fall in love with the sport.

That message resonates in Davao, where young players continue to find their way into football through schools, clubs and community programs.

For Somosot, Messi’s influence will outlive his Argentina jersey.

“For sure emotional gyud, especially sa mga fans and young players nga nagdako watching Messi (It will definitely be emotional, especially for the fans and young players who grew up watching Messi),” Somosot said. “Pero even if mo-retire na siya, iyang story and achievements will still inspire the next generation to play football and dream big (But even if he retires, his story and achievements will still inspire the next generation to play football and dream big).”

Messi’s farewell also brought him back to one of the happiest memories of his career.

“Here, in this stadium, I experienced one of the most beautiful days of my life: our first home match after our World Cup victory,” he said. “It was magnificent. And today may be one of the saddest, as I am here to say goodbye.”

The contrast says almost everything about what Argentina has meant to Messi.

The same stadium that celebrated him as a world champion became the place where he finally said goodbye.

And in that goodbye, the superstar became more human.

“I am overwhelmed by so many emotions right now,” Messi said. “I am surely forgetting many things I would like to say, as this is a very difficult moment for me. The first person I think of is my father.”

For all the goals, trophies and records, that may be the image that fans remember most: Messi standing before his people, overwhelmed by memories and gratitude.

He thanked the teammates who fought beside him and the supporters who followed Argentina around the world.

He thanked the jersey he had worn for more than 20 years.

He reminded fans that although he would no longer be on the field, he would continue supporting the players who come after him.

“You will all miss me so much, but I will always be by your side. I will support these boys and all those who come after them,” Messi said.

For Dabawenyos who watched Messi grow from a gifted young player into one of football’s greatest figures, that is where the farewell becomes more than an ending.

It becomes a passing of the torch.

There will be no Messi waiting at kickoff in Argentina’s blue and white. No familiar No. 10 roaming the pitch. No guarantee that when he gets the ball, something impossible is about to happen.

But young players can still watch the old matches. They can still study the dribbles, the vision and the passes. They can still learn from the defeats before the trophies. And they can still dream.

Messi has taken his final bow for Argentina.

“I leave feeling grateful, proud, and at peace. Thank you for everything.”

For football fans in Davao, there is plenty to thank him for, too.

For the magic.

For the memories.

And for making an entire generation believe that whenever the ball reaches your feet, anything is possible. MLSA/FROM THE WIRES