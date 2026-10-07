Gracias, Messi

Lionel Messi did not want to leave.
Not really.
Standing before more than 85,000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium after his final appearance for Argentina, the 39-year-old captain admitted what the crowd already knew: Saying goodbye to the national team he had represented for more than two decades was going to be difficult.
“Not coming anymore is going to be deeply painful,” Messi said. “I swear I’d like to play for the rest of my life, because playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.”
For Dabawenyos who grew up watching him, the feeling is almost impossible to separate from their own football memories.
Messi closed his international career Wednesday, Philippine time, with a goal and two assists as Argentina beat Benin, 3-0. He leaves as Argentina’s most-capped player, with 208 appearances, and its all-time leading scorer with 126 goals.
But the numbers cannot explain why his farewell felt like the end of something much bigger.
For Melchor Anzures, a former Davao City football player and coach, the moment he will miss most happens before the match even begins.
“I’ll miss that little moment before kickoff most of all: Messi standing there in the blue and white, captain’s armband on, knowing that for the next 90 minutes, anything was possible,” Anzures said. “Messi MAGIC.”
That magic became part of growing up for an entire generation.
“For a million people, Messi isn’t simply a player they watched. He’s part of their childhood or adolescence,” Anzures said.
Atty. Francisco “Kookie” Villano Jr., a former Davao City football player, remembers the same feeling whenever Messi had the ball.
“What I’ll miss most is simply watching Messi make the impossible look easy,” Villano said.
As a Filipino football fan, Villano grew up watching Messi represent Argentina and produce moments that seemed beyond possibility — the dribbles, vision and passes, and his ability to change a game with just a few touches.
“He played as if all the games are championship games,” Villano said.
Atty. Guillermo Iroy of the Philippine Sports Commission, also a former Davao City football player, sees Messi’s impact on an even wider scale.
“Messi is a game changer for football,” Iroy said. “Having seen his last game and then watched him hang up his jersey, I think it will reboot the world of football. Fans will miss him not only in Argentina but across the entire continent.”
That anticipation is what Davao Strikers Football Club coach Murphy Jake Somosot will miss, too.
“Siguro what I’ll miss the most is kanang excitement every time Messi has the ball (What I’ll miss the most is the excitement every time Messi has the ball),” Somosot said.
“Murag anytime naa siyay mabuhat nga special. Daghan kaayo siyag moments nga dili gyud nato makalimtan (It feels like he could do something special at any moment. There are so many moments we will never forget).”
For more than 20 years, Messi delivered those moments.
But his journey with Argentina was not always magical.
He endured painful defeats, criticism, and questions about whether he could lead his country to a major title. After Argentina lost the 2016 Copa América final, Messi briefly retired from international football.
He returned and kept fighting.
Argentina won the Copa América in 2021 and finally captured the World Cup in 2022, completing the dream Messi had carried since childhood.
“For 20 years, even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, moving forward, giving everything I had, and wanting to be there,” Messi said.
Those words may be among the most important of his farewell.
Because Messi’s legacy is not only about extraordinary talent. It is also about persistence — about continuing after the losses, criticism, and disappointment.
Villano hopes that lesson reaches the next generation of Filipino footballers.
“Messi showed young fans that you don’t necessarily have to be the biggest or strongest player to become the best,” Villano said. “Talent, discipline, humility and a love for the beautiful game can take you incredibly far.”
In the Philippines, where football continues to grow, he hopes Messi’s career will encourage more children to pick up a ball and fall in love with the sport.
That message resonates in Davao, where young players continue to find their way into football through schools, clubs and community programs.
For Somosot, Messi’s influence will outlive his Argentina jersey.
“For sure emotional gyud, especially sa mga fans and young players nga nagdako watching Messi (It will definitely be emotional, especially for the fans and young players who grew up watching Messi),” Somosot said. “Pero even if mo-retire na siya, iyang story and achievements will still inspire the next generation to play football and dream big (But even if he retires, his story and achievements will still inspire the next generation to play football and dream big).”
Messi’s farewell also brought him back to one of the happiest memories of his career.
“Here, in this stadium, I experienced one of the most beautiful days of my life: our first home match after our World Cup victory,” he said. “It was magnificent. And today may be one of the saddest, as I am here to say goodbye.”
The contrast says almost everything about what Argentina has meant to Messi.
The same stadium that celebrated him as a world champion became the place where he finally said goodbye.
And in that goodbye, the superstar became more human.
“I am overwhelmed by so many emotions right now,” Messi said. “I am surely forgetting many things I would like to say, as this is a very difficult moment for me. The first person I think of is my father.”
For all the goals, trophies and records, that may be the image that fans remember most: Messi standing before his people, overwhelmed by memories and gratitude.
He thanked the teammates who fought beside him and the supporters who followed Argentina around the world.
He thanked the jersey he had worn for more than 20 years.
He reminded fans that although he would no longer be on the field, he would continue supporting the players who come after him.
“You will all miss me so much, but I will always be by your side. I will support these boys and all those who come after them,” Messi said.
For Dabawenyos who watched Messi grow from a gifted young player into one of football’s greatest figures, that is where the farewell becomes more than an ending.
It becomes a passing of the torch.
There will be no Messi waiting at kickoff in Argentina’s blue and white. No familiar No. 10 roaming the pitch. No guarantee that when he gets the ball, something impossible is about to happen.
But young players can still watch the old matches. They can still study the dribbles, the vision and the passes. They can still learn from the defeats before the trophies. And they can still dream.
Messi has taken his final bow for Argentina.
“I leave feeling grateful, proud, and at peace. Thank you for everything.”
For football fans in Davao, there is plenty to thank him for, too.
For the magic.
For the memories.
And for making an entire generation believe that whenever the ball reaches your feet, anything is possible. MLSA/FROM THE WIRES