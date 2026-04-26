Sports

Grospe bags PH’s 2nd gold in Sanya

BEACH GOLD. Philippines’ high jumper Leonard Grospe clears the bar en route to clinching the gold medal during the 6th Asian Beach Games men’s high jump competition at the Phoenix Island in Sanya, China, Friday morning, April 24, 2026.
BEACH GOLD. Philippines’ high jumper Leonard Grospe clears the bar en route to clinching the gold medal during the 6th Asian Beach Games men’s high jump competition at the Phoenix Island in Sanya, China, Friday morning, April 24, 2026.POC MEDIA POOL
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SANYA, China — Leonard Grospe captured the Philippines’ second gold medal in the 6th Asian Beach Games after ruling the men’s high jump competition on a cold and rainy Friday morning at the Phoenix Island here.

The 24-year-old standout cleared 2.05 meters on his first attempt, a decisive jump that secured him the top podium finish in a tightly contested field.

PROUD MOMENT. Philippines’ high jumper Leonard Grospe celebrates with the national flag after winning gold, overcoming slippery sand conditions in the event’s debut beach staging.
PROUD MOMENT. Philippines’ high jumper Leonard Grospe celebrates with the national flag after winning gold, overcoming slippery sand conditions in the event’s debut beach staging.POC MEDIA POOL


Grospe beat Chinese Taipei’s Po-Ting Yeh and Hao Zhang of China, who settled for the silver and bronze, respectively, after falling short of matching the winning mark.

Grospe added another golden highlight to Team Philippines’ campaign, reinforcing the country’s strong showing in the continental showpiece, making its comeback after a decade.

AWARDING. Leonard Grospe, center, is joined by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Pato Gregorio, left, and Chef de Mission Don Caringal during the awarding ceremony, as officials present a mascot token at the beachside venue.
AWARDING. Leonard Grospe, center, is joined by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Pato Gregorio, left, and Chef de Mission Don Caringal during the awarding ceremony, as officials present a mascot token at the beachside venue.POC MEDIA POOL

“Sobrang happy. Unexpected din po kasi sobrang dulas po talaga (I’m very happy. It was unexpected because it was really slippery),” said Grospe, describing the situation on the sands.

“It's my first time. First time din ang event na high jump sa beach. So, nag-a-adjust pa tayo for that kasi masyadong madulas (It’s my first time. It’s also the first time the high jump event is being held on the beach. We’re still adjusting because it’s too slippery),” he added.  PR

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