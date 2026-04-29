Hayahay's Asean rise

Long before Marc Hayahay wore the Philippine colors in Indonesia, before he broke through as Adamson University’s Rookie of the Year, and before he chased footballs under the bright lights of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), he was simply a young boy from Panabo City running across familiar fields in Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco), holding tightly to a dream bigger than his hometown.

Today, that dream has become one of Mindanao’s most inspiring football stories.

Hayahay has emerged as a symbol of how raw provincial talent, disciplined sacrifice, and unwavering faith can open doors once thought unreachable after earning a place on the Philippine Men’s U17 National Football Team for the Asean U17 Boys’ Championship 2026 in Indonesia.

FROM GRASSROOTS TO NATIONAL COLORS

His ascent did not happen overnight.

What started as childhood afternoons playing football in Tadeco steadily evolved into years of sweat, sacrifice, and prayer. In 2025, Hayahay joined hundreds of hopefuls in Davao City for a scholarship tryout under Adamson University’s partnership with Damosa Land Inc., the Don Antonio O. Floirendo Sr. Foundation, and PhilTec—a program designed to identify and elevate promising young athletes from Mindanao.

Among the sea of dreamers, Hayahay did more than compete. He stood out.

That opportunity changed everything.

The Panabo native earned a full scholarship and secured a coveted place on the Adamson University Juniors Football Team. Less than a year later, he did not just fulfill his ambition of reaching the UAAP—he pushed far beyond it, earning a national team call-up and stepping onto the regional stage as one of the country’s chosen few.

“Wala ko nag dahom na gi dungog sa Ginoo akong mga pag ampo na maka apil sa Philippine Team ug UAAP. Isa lang ko ka bata nga nangandoy ani nga mga opportunity (I never expected God would answer my prayers to become part of the Philippine Team and the UAAP… I’m just a kid who dreamed of opportunities like these),” Hayahay said.

His words capture both disbelief and gratitude—the voice of a teenager who knows his journey was built not just on talent, but on grace, sacrifice, and relentless effort.

BROTHERHOOD, SACRIFICE, AND GRATITUDE

Football, however, runs deeper than individual ambition in the Hayahay family.