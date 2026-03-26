HCDC 5 lift Davao City R11 Prisaa Meet victory

The Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) Cross Blazers-bannered Davao City team outlasted Cor Jesu College of Davao del Sur, 95-85, to capture the Davao Region Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) Meet 2026 men’s basketball title at the Agro-Industrial Foundation College of the Philippines (AIFCP) Gym recently.

Davao City set the tone earlier with an 86-62 rout of RMC Tagum of Davao del Norte.

Dabawenyo coach Cholo Elegino credited the victory to disciplined preparation and a well-assembled roster.

“Preparation is the key. With the right coaching staff and athletes, we were ready. I think that made the difference,” he said.

His team entered the tournament with clear expectations.

“We prepared to win. There were challenges along the way, but we managed them,” Elegino added.

The team trained five days a week, logging three-hour sessions that sharpened execution and helped the coaching staff build a competitive lineup.

The title marks a milestone for the Cross Blazers, which recently returned to Prisaa as a full member after years of competing as a guest school.

“It’s a historic run and a huge milestone for us. Most events were won by HCDC, and the school has a deep sports tradition,” Eligino said.

With the regional crown secured, HCDC now sets its sights on the National Prisaa Finals set in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, on May 8 to 15, 2026.

The team consisted of HCDC's Hikaru Mikawa, Jacgab Rod Carreon, Steven Ferriols Deles, Garyl Layaguin, Erick Pacres, Mikael Joseph, Dawnload Marquez, Leonilo Congcong III, Renhyell Esperas, and Kirk John Caballero, along with Suaeb Jhamill Dimasingkil (DMMA College of Southeastern Philippines), and Jesrham Baliwan (Agro-Industrial Foundation College of the Philippines). Nonelyn B. Amodo/DOrSU, SunStar intern