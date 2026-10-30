High Speed Hitters sweep Thunderbelles to boost PVL semis bid

MANILA – PLDT swept ZUS Coffee, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, on Thursday to boost its semifinal bid in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series at the Santiago Sports Arena in Isabela.

Savi Davison delivered 13 points and nine excellent receptions as the High Speed Hitters secured their second straight win after a 0-2 start.

Kim Kianna Dy chipped in eight points, followed by Dell Palomata and Ma. Jessa Ordiales with six points apiece. Kathleen Faith Arado had 13 digs and eight receptions, while Angelica Alcantara made 13 excellent sets.

"ZUS Coffee had very good athletes in the middle of the court, and it's our job to work around it. So, I'm glad that we kind of set it up properly and that we came out strong and, you know, we came up to the challenge," Davison said after the one-hour and 24-minute match.

The back-to-back victories gave the High Speed Hitters renewed momentum heading into a crucial showdown with the Creamline Cool Smashers at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Nov. 5.

“We will try our best in every game and hopefully keep this streak going,” Davison said.

Zam Nolasco finished with nine points on seven attacks, one block, and one ace for the Thunderbelles, who took their third consecutive loss.

Alexis Ciarra Miner added five points, Glaudine Troncoso and Jolina Dela Cruz scored four points each, while libero Alyssa Eroa had 11 digs and 10 receptions. PNA