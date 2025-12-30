Homegrown and Davao City–raised athletes end 2025



Open-water swimmer Joshua Raphael del Rio, 22, who helped Ateneo secure its 10th straight UAAP men’s swimming crown before competing in the SEA Games, credited faith and guidance for getting him safely through a demanding training journey. Next year, he intends to refine his habits, stay healthy, and push himself harder while balancing academics. A deeper field of competitors, he said, motivates him “to aim for excellence.”

Two young Palarong Pambansa and Asean Schools Games basketball gold medalists, Matt Cayetano and John Repompo of Ateneo de Davao University, put relationships at the center of their gratitude. They thanked teammates, coaches, and families for standing with them through challenges. Both see 2026 as a year to build confidence, lead their squads to more wins, and chase a championship run on the national stage.

For Ateneo de Manila University swimmer Paolo Miguel Labanon, the year tested his adaptability as he adjusted to a new environment. Support from family and mentors sustained him, he said. The former Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao standout aims to enter 2026 more focused and mentally stronger, determined to balance academics and performance while making those who believe in him proud.

Fellow swimmer Ivo Nikolai Enot called 2025 “a wild ride” — a mix of missed opportunities and personal wins, including meeting the qualifying time standard for the SEA Games and finishing the year with second honors in school. He intends to return next year as “an improved version” of himself, ready to seize new openings and prove his competitive hunger.