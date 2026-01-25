Hosogi cruises into PH Women’s Open main draw

Japan's Sakura Hosogi outplayed hometown bet Stefi Marithe Aludo 6-1, 6-2 yesterday to advance to the main draw of the inaugural Philippine Women's Open starting Monday, January 26, 2026, at the newly-renovated Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The No. 1 seed in the qualifiers, Hosogi, 25, who has seven ITF singles titles to her credit, was unstoppable despite a 30-minute match suspension due to rain to eliminate Aludo in one hour and four minutes of play.

A native of Matsue, Japan, Hosogi became the first player from the two-day qualifiers to book a ticket into the main WTA 125 competition supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

"I was nervous, but I am also happy to make it to the main draw of the Philippine Women's Open in my first WTA tournament," the Japanese said in halting English in an interview shortly after her quick win on center court.

"I had nothing to lose. Binago ko rin yung laro ko pero wala ring akong magawa. I varied my shots pero magaling talaga po yung Japanese," said Aludo, 17, after being taken to school by her opponent.

"But I learned a lot from her. Next time I needed to be more focused on my game and not be intimidated," said the promising teener, a protege of the Philippine Tennis Academy handled and coached by former national standout Bobbie Angelo.

Joining Hosogi from the qualifiers were compatriot Miho Kuramochi, who routed American Mia Horvit 6-2, 6-1, and Russian Viktoria Morvayova, who took out Argentina's Nicole Fossa Huergo 7-5, 6-3.

The international tennis showcase is the first major project of the National Sports Tourism-InterAgency Committee (NST-IAC), led by PSC Chairperson Patrick "Pato" Gregorio, in 2026.

All eyes today will be on hometown darling Alex Eala, who will finally make her debut on her home turf since turning pro in front of an expected sellout crowd against Russian Alina Charaeva, ranked No. 169 in the world.

Boasting an all-time best of No. 49 in the world and seeded No. 2, she will be keen on pleasing the Filipino gallery in the netfest organized by the Philippine Tennis Association, which was born out of her desire to have a tournament that the country could call its own.

Also seeing action in the first round are three more Filipinas: Kaye Ann Emana, Tennielle Madis, and Elizabeth Abarquez.

Emana faces Tatiana Prozorova of Russia, Madis meets Thai Mananchaya Sawankaew, and Abarquez tackles Japanese Mai Hontama. PR