How Davraa Meet shaped champions

Nikki Erica Yngayo-Aller: Chess champ now a lawyer

Nikki Erica Yngayo-Aller, 31, grew up in Davao City, balancing academics and chess tournaments from elementary to high school. She competed in the DAVRAA Meet from 2008 to 2010, capturing both team and individual championships each year. At the same time, she represented Davao in the Palarong Pambansa, finishing as first runner-up in both individual and team events in 2010.

In college at Far Eastern University, Yngayo-Aller continued competing in chess, earning multiple board medals, student-athlete awards, and leading her team to championship victories as captain. Today, she practices law at Yngayo-Aller Law Office in Toril, Davao City, but her memories of the long bus rides, the quiet intensity of chess competitions, and the camaraderie among teammates remain vivid.

“You are already winners the moment you earn your place in DAVRAA,” she said. “Victory loves preparation—Amat Victoria Curam. Success belongs to those willing to prepare, persevere, and give their best even when no one is watching.”

Chess, she said, was not just a sport; it became the foundation for resilience, discipline, and grit that guided her through education and into her professional life.