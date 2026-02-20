How Davraa Meet shaped champions

For young athletes stepping onto the fields, courts, and tracks of the Davao Region Athletic Association (DAVRAA) Meet, the journey is more than medals and trophies. It is a path that tests discipline, perseverance, and character—a path that several former DAVRAA champions have walked and continue to inspire today.
Nikki Erica Yngayo-Aller: Chess champ now a lawyer
Nikki Erica Yngayo-Aller, 31, grew up in Davao City, balancing academics and chess tournaments from elementary to high school. She competed in the DAVRAA Meet from 2008 to 2010, capturing both team and individual championships each year. At the same time, she represented Davao in the Palarong Pambansa, finishing as first runner-up in both individual and team events in 2010.
In college at Far Eastern University, Yngayo-Aller continued competing in chess, earning multiple board medals, student-athlete awards, and leading her team to championship victories as captain. Today, she practices law at Yngayo-Aller Law Office in Toril, Davao City, but her memories of the long bus rides, the quiet intensity of chess competitions, and the camaraderie among teammates remain vivid.
“You are already winners the moment you earn your place in DAVRAA,” she said. “Victory loves preparation—Amat Victoria Curam. Success belongs to those willing to prepare, persevere, and give their best even when no one is watching.”
Chess, she said, was not just a sport; it became the foundation for resilience, discipline, and grit that guided her through education and into her professional life.
Mea Gey Adialiaan S. Ninura: Record-breaking track star
From Kapatagan, Digos City, 26-year-old Mea Gey Adialiaan S. Niñura made her mark in middle- and long-distance running. She competed in DAVRAA from 2012 to 2017, winning gold in the 800-meter, 1,500-meter, 3,000-meter, 4x100, and 4x400-meter events. At the Palarong Pambansa, she broke records in both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter events, setting times that had stood for decades.
In college at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Ninura continued to excel, collecting silver and gold medals in Uaap and Unigames events across multiple years. She remains active in sports, combining work and personal coaching.
Her advice to young athletes resonates with the same focus that drove her: “Give your 100 percent in training and 110 percent in competition. Believe in yourself, trust your coaches, and always respect the process.”
Dux Euan Labio Yambao: The volleyball captain
Davao City native Dux Euan Labio Yambao, 23, represented UIC in DAVRAA 2012 and 2018, winning championships in both grade school and high school divisions. He also competed in the Palarong Pambansa in 2013 and 2019, earning a bronze medal in high school.
Now a student-athlete at the University of Santo Tomas and captain of the men’s volleyball team, Yambao has led his team to multiple UAAP, V-League, and national championships. Individually, he has been recognized as the best setter across several competitions.
“The camaraderie, the training, the travel, the games—they shaped me not just as an athlete but as a person,” Yambao said. “Even as a lone representative from my school, I learned to collaborate, lead, and push myself to be better every day.”
Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon: Swimming’s record breaker
Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon, 18, of Davao City, has dominated regional and national swimming competitions. Between 2017 and 2024, he collected multiple individual and relay golds in DAVRAA, broke long-standing Palarong Pambansa records, and earned Most Outstanding Swimmer in 2023.
Now a student-athlete at Ateneo de Manila University, he continues to push limits. “Breaking the 800-meter freestyle record taught me that discipline, faith, and hard work can shatter limits you once thought were unbreakable,” he said.
Lessons from Davraa
For all four athletes, the message is consistent: Davraa is more than competition. It is a proving ground for discipline, resilience, and teamwork. Long bus rides, grueling training schedules, and moments of both victory and defeat helped shape the values that guide them today, from the chessboard to the courtroom, the track, and the volleyball court.
“Listen to your coaches, work hard, study hard, and never give up,” Yambao advised. “Wins and losses are part of the journey. Focus on your goals, and with guidance from mentors and faith, you will achieve them.”
For future Davraa athletes, the legacy of these champions proves that early dedication can unlock lifelong success, both on and off the playing field.
