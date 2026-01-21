Huppatz, Henry sweep WSL World Juniors PH

Isla Huppatz and Dane Henry completed an Australian sweep of the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) World Junior Championships Philippines Presented by Purefoods and Magnolia, bucking not only a strong field but an Urbiztondo Beach in La Union that played tricks on the under-20 surfers on Sunday.

"I can't believe it, to be honest, this is crazy," said Huppatz,18, and the reigning Australia/Oceania titlist who defeated 2023 world junior champion and fellow Australian Sierra Kerr in the final.

Henry, on the other hand, booked the biggest win of his career on a tense final day that featured inconsistent one-to-two-foot swell, prompting smart wave selection and critical small wave skills for all the protagonists.

"It's been a massive week, it feels like I've been here for about a month," said Henry in epicenter San Juan in La Union. "I want to say a massive thanks to my coach, Adam Dufner. I've been training with him for 10 years, honestly, I wouldn't be able to be here without him.”

Huppatz got 12.67 points to beat fellow Australian Sierra Kerr (12.17), who was off the surf for six months because of infection from tick bites, for one of the two biggest trophies of the competition, also supported by the Philippines Sports Commission, SMC Infrastructure Inc., and BMEG/Nutrichunks.

Henry, meanwhile, earned 13.67 points to run away with the trophy from Israel’s Nadav Attar (11.40), who preceded the Longboard International Qualifying event, the La Union International Pro, that kicked off Tuesday also off Urbiztondo Beach.

The La Union International Pro attracted one of the biggest international fields of any World Surf League (WSL) longboard event in history, offering a direct pathway to the 2026 WSL Longboard Tour.

Huppatz and Henry also gained valuable positions for their first season on the Challenger Series in 2026.

John Bryan Martinez, a 21-year-old La Union local, led the Philippine campaign at the start of the La Union International Pro also off Urbiztondo Beach on Tuesday with an 11.34 heat total that included a 6.67, one of the highest numbers of the day, in the men’s round of 72.

"I'm so happy because it’s my first time competing in the WSL," Martinez said. "I was really stoked to surf in this heat with my friends. We surf together every day.”

Martinez advanced of compatriot Danilo Fontanilla, while Jeiru Zen Aribuabo (PHL) and Marvin Abat also progressed in their respective heats and now join 14 Filipinos in the round of 64.

Longboard Tour veteran Maria Fernanda Reyes of Peru, meanwhile, returned to WSL competition after a year, as the 28-year-old Pan American Games gold medalist posted the first excellent score of 8.17 (out of a possible 10) in a stacked women’s round of 48.

"I'm happy to have won my heat and get a great score," said Fernanda Reyes, who bested New Zealand’s Lucy Small, the US’s Indie Hoffman (USA), and the Philippines’ Mikee Ramos. "It's a really beautiful beach, the waves are fun. It's my first time here, and I'm here with my husband and my best friends.”

She added, “The people are super nice, great vibes. Thanks to WSL for this competition and to the Philippines for the organization."

Also advancing behind Small was Ambre Victoire Damestoy (FRA)—a WSL event first-timer—who eliminated long-time Longboard Tour competitors Kaitlin Mikkelsen (USA) and Kirra Molnar (Australia). PR